East Brainerd Elementary Has Over $18 Million In Tornado Damage; Schools Scrambling To Find Temporary Housing For 1,100 Students

Thursday, April 23, 2020

East Brainerd Elementary School suffered over $18 million in damages in the Easter night tornado, County School Board members were told Thursday.

The board was also told that the administration is scrambling to find a temporary location for the school's 1,100 students. The renovated school will not be ready until December.

One option would be a temporary rezoning, but there are only 222 spaces open at the five closest elementary schools.

The old East Brainerd Elementary was checked out, but its HVAC system was earlier stripped and the vacant school has suffered vandalism and a small fire.

One option would be to place the students at the new East Hamilton Middle School at Apison. The middle school students there would continue to go to the high school. Concerns were getting to the school on East Brainerd Road, which is not widened all the way to Ooltewah-Ringgold Road, and having to stagger start and end of day times with nearby schools. 

Board member Rhonda Thurman suggested that students be placed in the education wings of several East Brainerd churches.

Another option would involve use of leased portable buildings. 

Christman was chosen as the contractor to repair the school.

Justin Robertson, chief operating officer, said items that belonged to teachers and which were not destroyed have been moving to a storage area and grouped by classroom. He said teachers at some point would have access to that material.

He said there is $100,000 in insurance to cover teacher material losses.

On another matter, the schools plan to spend $1,488,000 on the first phase of "hardening the entrances" to 32 schools.

That will involve having a holding area for visitors that would be entered prior to going into the main office.

This work is due to be completed by August.

 


April 23, 2020

Police Blotter: 2 Pairs Of Women Tussle, Steal Gummies, Milk In Speedway Incident; Police Check Out Rap Video With Gun As Prop

April 23, 2020

Georgia Has 35 More COVID-19 Deaths; Now Has 21,883 Cases

April 23, 2020

Rodrell Daniel, 20, Arrested In April 7 Shooting On Pinewood Avenue


An employee at the Mapco on Highway 58 called police due to a disorder at pump 6. Dustin Fairbanks and Aubrey King were refusing to get out of Haden Laymons' vehicle. Mr. Laymons stated he did ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials said Thursday that 35 more people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Wednesday report, bringing the total to 881. The confirmed cases are ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Police Fugitive Division with assistance from CPD Gang Unit, HCSO Fugitive Unit, ATF and U.S. Marshals have made another arrest in connection with a shooting that occurred at 3300 ... (click for more)



Attacks On Our Mayor Are Unwarranted

As someone who has relatives working and risking their lives on the front lines daily, I find it appalling that some people can be so petty and small minded concerning themselves with the small things like missing out on a holiday drive-thru service. My sister-in-law is a retired registered nurse who was once head of the infectious disease unit at a military hospital in another ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Close To House Arrest’

Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke, in the past 7½ years, has led the city into dire straits. Chattanooga is in the “Top Ten” of the ‘Most Dangerous Cities in America,’ as well as the “Top Ten” in the ‘Worst Run Cities In America.’ In September of 2016 Berke was the lead character in a sex scandal that was as tawdry as any in the history of our rather colorful town, and he has been a ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: How Keyen Green Got To Tennessee

KNOXVILLE – Keyen Green went the grad transfer route this spring because the former Liberty University standout felt “capped out” at the mid-major level. “I needed more of challenge,” the 6-foot-1 forward said. That’s saying something, considering the challenge of unknowingly playing with a fractured right ankle and torn ligaments didn’t prevent her from becoming Big South ... (click for more)

Cleveland State's Celie Patterson Signs With Tennessee Wesleyan In Volleyball

Cleveland State volleyball’s Celie Patterson had a huge day on Wednesday, as she signed on to play next year for the Tennessee Wesleyan Lady Bulldogs. The freshman had a big year in the Lady Cougars’ Region Runner-Up season in 2019. She was second on the team in assists with 110 total and contributed 151 digs and 52 kills as well. Patterson also had the game-winning kill in a ... (click for more)


