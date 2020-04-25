House On Bell Avenue Destroyed By Fire In Cooking-Related Incident

A house in North Chattanooga was destroyed by fire on Friday night.
The house was in the 600 block of West Bell Avenue.
The fire was cooking-related, officials said.
No one was injured, but the home is considered a total loss.
Various Chattanooga-area signs beginning March 16
The City Council is set to consider action on two projects by the popular Walnut Street Bridge.
The council earlier approved on first reading a $2,200,652 contract with Thomas Brothers Construction
Recently, I’ve fielded a lot of questions about what Washington is doing to take care of Tennesseans on a local level. When I was in Chattanooga last week, Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger impressed upon me the importance of supporting local businesses and health care workers on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Friday, President Trump signed a "Phase 3.5" rescue
How did a once in a lifetime moment get past us. The Saturday Funnies has just learned that earlier this week there was an occurrence that will never happen again in our lifetimes. Get this, Monday was the 20 th of the month. In the military we work off a 24-hour clock rather than a 12-hour clock, which means 8 p.m. is the "20" hour. This means that at 20 minutes and 20 seconds
NORMAN, Okla. — 2020 NAIA PING All-America Teams have been announced today by the GCAA. Wilhelm Ahlgren of Keiser, Lindsey Wilson's Callum Blinkhorn, Noah Hoffman of Ottawa (AZ), Carl Didrik Meen Fosaas of Keiser, Oklahoma City's David Meyers, Ruan Pretorius of Point, Dalton State's Ben Rebne , Eli Scott and Chip Thompson of Coastal Georgia, Alexandre Vandermoten of Ottawa (AZ),
Like every other aspect of the modern day NFL, quarterbacks dominated headlines before, during and after the 2020 draft. It began with LSU gunslinger Joe Burrow’s inevitable selection by the Cincinnati Bengals, with the Ohio native expected to become the franchise quarterback the Bengals have not possessed since Carson Palmer in the mid-2000s.
While Burrow shined during a sterling