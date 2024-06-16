Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, June 16, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BELL, JOSHUA LUTHER 
1915 GARFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042223 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

CABE, RODNEY ALLEN 
2577 E VALLEY RD JASPER, 373477222 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

CARAWAY, KENSEY JACKLYN 
1721 DAUGHERTY FERRY RD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CARLTON, DAVID WESTLY 
285 OAL GROVE ROAD BENTON, 37307 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHANCE, LEE LONE BEAR 
125 1ST AVE SW MANDAREE, 58757 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

DAVIS, DANIELLE NICOLE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374051205 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

DEMINGS, CHRISTOPHER BROCK 
413 HOFFMAN DR SEMINOLE, 74868 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

EBERHARDT, RESHAWN MYCHAEL 
1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022706 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION

ELKINS, RODRICK BLAINE 
1750 MOUNT ZION RD NW GEORGETOWN, 373364737 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FILYAW, KENNETH EUGENE 
7012 GAMBLE ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST

GASPER, ADOLFO TOMAS 
3422 LISA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374121284 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

GREATHEART, CHRISHANNA NICHOLE 
901 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

HENSLEY, CHARLES DALTON 
7740 HARPER RD HIXSON, 373432112 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HIGH, RAHLE JERROD 
938 WESLEY DR HIXSON, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST

JOHNSON, CALVIN LEBRON 
3834 WAUCHULA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCBEE, NYLE HUNTER 
3448 CAGLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MCDANIEL, CARLTON W 
55 E MAIN ST APT 201 CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

MONTANO ANGELES, DIEGO 
866 22ND ST NW CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORALES ORTEGA, JULIANA 
6813 CONNER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

OCHSENBEIN, DAVID A 
4000 EAST FREEDOM CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PAGE, LARRY G 
1652 LISA LYNN DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 82 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

PEREZ GONZALEZ, HENRY EVARISTO 
3009 E 41ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Other
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

POE, BRANDON LEE 
6332 CHAMPION RD HARRISON, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

POOLE, CADARIUS JUJUAN 
10405 CARD ROAD APT 623 SODDYDAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY)

PURCELL, OCTAVIA NICOLE 
2016 APPLING STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULEVI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESCHEDULEV

RAMIREZ, NOEHLY 
5814 LESLIE AVE NASHVILLE, 37209 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REDISH, RUSSELL DAVID 
1035 COUNTY ROAD 291 BRYANT, 35598 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RITZ, CHARLES WILLIAM 
65 DESTIN RD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SANDERS, ROBIN LEANN 
843 PICKETT GULF RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHROPSHIRE, KE ASIA LASHA 
249 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SIMS, TREVOR MATTHEW 
7617 CECELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VALAZQUEZ, ISAIAS 
4227 DEANNE RD HIXSON, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

WILSON, HOWARD OBRIAN 
4801 SYLVIA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374163142 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ZIENER, VALERIE RENEE 
953 OGRADY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

