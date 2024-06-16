Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BELL, JOSHUA LUTHER

1915 GARFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042223

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



CABE, RODNEY ALLEN

2577 E VALLEY RD JASPER, 373477222

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:

CABE, RODNEY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 09/02/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) CARLTON, DAVID WESTLY

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/28/1986

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHANCE, LEE LONE BEAR

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/10/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT DAVIS, DANIELLE NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/28/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY DEMINGS, CHRISTOPHER BROCK

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/07/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ELKINS, RODRICK BLAINE

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 05/22/1962

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FILYAW, KENNETH EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 07/03/1962

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST GASPER, ADOLFO TOMAS

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/14/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) HENSLEY, CHARLES DALTON

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 10/29/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HIGH, RAHLE JERROD

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/27/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2024

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST

JOHNSON, CALVIN LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/26/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCBEE, NYLE HUNTER

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/21/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MCDANIEL, CARLTON W

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 09/27/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF OCHSENBEIN, DAVID A

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/16/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PAGE, LARRY G

Age at Arrest: 82

Date of Birth: 12/11/1941

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT PEREZ GONZALEZ, HENRY EVARISTO

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/23/2004

Arresting Agency: Other



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

POE, BRANDON LEE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/16/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS POOLE, CADARIUS JUJUAN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/09/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY) PURCELL, OCTAVIA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/22/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULEVI

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESCHEDULEV RAMIREZ, NOEHLY

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/11/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REDISH, RUSSELL DAVID

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/31/1982

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RITZ, CHARLES WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 08/25/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY SANDERS, ROBIN LEANN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/25/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHROPSHIRE, KE ASIA LASHA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/26/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY SIMS, TREVOR MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/05/2000

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT ZIENER, VALERIE RENEE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/15/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



