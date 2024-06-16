Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
BELL, JOSHUA LUTHER
1915 GARFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042223
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CABE, RODNEY ALLEN
2577 E VALLEY RD JASPER, 373477222
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
CARAWAY, KENSEY JACKLYN
1721 DAUGHERTY FERRY RD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CARLTON, DAVID WESTLY
285 OAL GROVE ROAD BENTON, 37307
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CHANCE, LEE LONE BEAR
125 1ST AVE SW MANDAREE, 58757
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DAVIS, DANIELLE NICOLE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374051205
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
DEMINGS, CHRISTOPHER BROCK
413 HOFFMAN DR SEMINOLE, 74868
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
EBERHARDT, RESHAWN MYCHAEL
1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022706
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
ELKINS, RODRICK BLAINE
1750 MOUNT ZION RD NW GEORGETOWN, 373364737
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FILYAW, KENNETH EUGENE
7012 GAMBLE ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
GASPER, ADOLFO TOMAS
3422 LISA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374121284
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
GREATHEART, CHRISHANNA NICHOLE
901 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
HENSLEY, CHARLES DALTON
7740 HARPER RD HIXSON, 373432112
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HIGH, RAHLE JERROD
938 WESLEY DR HIXSON, 37416
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST
JOHNSON, CALVIN LEBRON
3834 WAUCHULA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCBEE, NYLE HUNTER
3448 CAGLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MCDANIEL, CARLTON W
55 E MAIN ST APT 201 CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MONTANO ANGELES, DIEGO
866 22ND ST NW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MORALES ORTEGA, JULIANA
6813 CONNER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
OCHSENBEIN, DAVID A
4000 EAST FREEDOM CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PAGE, LARRY G
1652 LISA LYNN DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 82 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
PEREZ GONZALEZ, HENRY EVARISTO
3009 E 41ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Other
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
POE, BRANDON LEE
6332 CHAMPION RD HARRISON, 37416
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
POOLE, CADARIUS JUJUAN
10405 CARD ROAD APT 623 SODDYDAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY)
PURCELL, OCTAVIA NICOLE
2016 APPLING STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULEVI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESCHEDULEV
RAMIREZ, NOEHLY
5814 LESLIE AVE NASHVILLE, 37209
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REDISH, RUSSELL DAVID
1035 COUNTY ROAD 291 BRYANT, 35598
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RITZ, CHARLES WILLIAM
65 DESTIN RD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SANDERS, ROBIN LEANN
843 PICKETT GULF RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHROPSHIRE, KE ASIA LASHA
249 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SIMS, TREVOR MATTHEW
7617 CECELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VALAZQUEZ, ISAIAS
4227 DEANNE RD HIXSON, 37412
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
WILSON, HOWARD OBRIAN
4801 SYLVIA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374163142
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ZIENER, VALERIE RENEE
953 OGRADY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
Here are the mug shots:
|CABE, RODNEY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/02/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|CARLTON, DAVID WESTLY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/28/1986
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CHANCE, LEE LONE BEAR
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/10/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, DANIELLE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/28/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DEMINGS, CHRISTOPHER BROCK
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/07/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2024
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|ELKINS, RODRICK BLAINE
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 05/22/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FILYAW, KENNETH EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 07/03/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- EVADING ARREST
|
|GASPER, ADOLFO TOMAS
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/14/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|HENSLEY, CHARLES DALTON
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 10/29/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2024
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|HIGH, RAHLE JERROD
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/27/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2024
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST
|
|JOHNSON, CALVIN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/26/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|MCBEE, NYLE HUNTER
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/21/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MCDANIEL, CARLTON W
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 09/27/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|OCHSENBEIN, DAVID A
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/16/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PAGE, LARRY G
Age at Arrest: 82
Date of Birth: 12/11/1941
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PEREZ GONZALEZ, HENRY EVARISTO
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/23/2004
Arresting Agency: Other
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|POE, BRANDON LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/16/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|POOLE, CADARIUS JUJUAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/09/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PURCELL, OCTAVIA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/22/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
- SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULEVI
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESCHEDULEV
|
|RAMIREZ, NOEHLY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/11/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|REDISH, RUSSELL DAVID
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/31/1982
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RITZ, CHARLES WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/25/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SANDERS, ROBIN LEANN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/25/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SHROPSHIRE, KE ASIA LASHA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/26/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|SIMS, TREVOR MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/05/2000
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|ZIENER, VALERIE RENEE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/15/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|