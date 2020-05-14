 Thursday, May 14, 2020 81.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

May Vehicle Registration Renewal Due Date Now June 15

Thursday, May 14, 2020

Motor vehicle registration renewals due in May have been extended to June 15.  Hamilton County motorists can renew online by accessing www.countyclerkanytime.com.

Governor Bill Lee extended the deadline for obtaining these renewals through Executive Order No. 36.

“We appreciate our continued partnership with Tennessee’s 95 county clerks in administering vehicle title and registration across the state,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “We hope this additional extension of time will alleviate people’s concerns, so they can focus on their health and safety.”

To avoid any unnecessary face-to-face contact amid COVID-19, the department strongly encourages motorists to renew their registration online at tncountyclerk.com. If you do not have online access or your county does not have online renewals, you can find your local county clerk’s address on the tncountyclerk.com website, and mail in your renewal. 

"The Department of Revenue is happy to help registrants if they have any questions about their vehicle registration, or any vehicle title and registration matter," officials said. "Assistance is available through our Title and Registration Hotline at 615-741-3101, via email at Revenue.Support@tn.gov, or through our online Revenue Help application, where you can search for answers to your questions and also submit requests.

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws, as well as the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects around 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2019 fiscal year, it collected $15.3 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $3 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

Emissions Testing Information from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation
Tennesseans in Hamilton, Sumner, Wilson, Williamson and Rutherford counties with motor vehicle registrations that expire between March 12 and May 31 should proceed to register their vehicle with their county clerk without an emissions certificate by June 15. Registrations completed after June 15 will require an emissions certificate.  

Tennesseans in Hamilton, Sumner, Wilson, Williamson and Rutherford counties with motor vehicle registrations that expire in June 2020 or later should proceed to have their vehicle emissions tested when the testing centers re-open and then register their vehicles with their county clerk.
 
Seven of the 10 vehicle emissions testing centers will re-open on Tuesday, May 26 at noon local time and return to their regular schedules on Wednesday, May 27. The seven locations opening May 26 are:
 
Hamilton County
720 Eastgate Loop
5206 Austin Road
1620 Riverfront Parkway
 
Sumner County
951 Grassland Place, Gallatin
 
Wilson County
810 Tennessee Blvd., Lebanon 
 
Williamson County
1005 Merylinger Court, Franklin
 
Rutherford County
1211 Salem Park Court, Murfreesboro
 
Davidson County operates its own vehicle emissions testing program and suspended testing under Mayor John Cooper’s Safer at Home Order that went into effect March 23. Those seeking information on testing in Davidson County may visit http://www.nashvillevip.org or call 615-340-5656.
 
For further information on the emissions testing program call 866-329-9632 or visit https://www.tn.gov/environment/program-areas/apc-air-pollution-control-home/apc/vehicle-inspection-program1.html.

May 14, 2020

Man, 29, Shot On Brainerd Road On Thursday

May 14, 2020

Report By Attorney Clears Wyoming's Kate Farmer, Who Has Very Brief Tenure As City Treasurer

May 14, 2020

Hamilton County Kindergarten Online Registration Opens Again On Monday


Man, 29, Shot On Brainerd Road On Thursday

A man, 29, was shot on Thursday on Brainerd Road. At approximately 12:03 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call. Upon arrival, police located the victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim said to police he heard a gunshot then realized he was shot. He ran inside the business to ask for help. Chattanooga Police ask ... (click for more)

Report By Attorney Clears Wyoming's Kate Farmer, Who Has Very Brief Tenure As City Treasurer

A report from a Chattanooga attorney cleared Kate Farmer of any malfeasance, but she had just earlier been dismissed by the City Council. The council the prior week had agreed to hire the Wyoming resident to the post, then last Tuesday voted 7-1 to rescind that action. Vice Chairman Ken Smith said he was most disturbed that Ms. Farmer had not disclosed that she had recently ... (click for more)

Opinion

Because These Are A Vulnerable People Is Why Black Leaders Were Right To Question

Because these are a vulnerable people who have been traditionally and historically abused, exploited, mistreated on all levels is why black leaders, including Mr. Yusuf Hakeem, have an obligation to question aspects of how sending outsiders in to administer any testing would be handled. Especially their concerns that this information was meant to be shared with local police and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Abused Girl To Get $38K

It was a good plan; it just didn’t include many good people. Mark Lawrence, who operated his Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlor, in Mashpee, Ma. (Cape Cod) is like every other shop owner in America. The coronavirus has killed small businesses across the county, but Mark serves a good product and his is a popular location when the demand for beach ice cream is the very thing to hit the ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Senior Softball Players Hudson, Kazerooni Named CoSIDA Academic All-District First Team

Chattanooga Mocs softball seniors Celie Hudson (pitcher) and Morgan Kazerooni (designated player) were named to the 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-District® First Team, as voted on by sports information directors around the country, for their excellence in the classroom and competition. The 2020 Academic All-District® Softball Team, selected by CoSIDA, recognizes the nation's top ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Softball Lands Tennessee Transfer Kaili Phillips

An All-SEC Freshman Team honoree in 2019 with the Tennessee Lady Vols, catcher/utility student-athlete Kaili Phillips has signed with the Chattanooga Mocs softball program, head coach Frank Reed announced Wednesday evening. The Ooletwah , Tenn., native and Silverdale Baptist Academy graduate is immediately eligible with three years remaining. "We recruited Kaili out ... (click for more)


