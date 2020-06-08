UTC Fall Classes To Begin Aug. 17; Some Classes Face-To-Face And Others Online

 Monday, June 8, 2020 87.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


A report with recommendations by the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Fall 2020 Task Force on resuming face-to-face instruction and campus operations in the fall semester has been completed, reviewed by UTC leadership and moved forward for implementation.

The implementation team is comprised of Vice Chancellor Yancy Freeman, Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor Jerrold Hale and Executive Vice Chancellor Richard Brown.

Specific recommendations and action plans will be rolled out over the next two months, but several decisions have already been made.

Fall classes at UTC will begin Aug.

17 and end before Thanksgiving. Final exams will be online, Dec. 2-8, as originally scheduled, Chancellor Steve Angle announced Monday.

Classes will meet on Labor Day, Sept. 7, and the semester will not include a fall break in classes.

“Adjustments to the fall calendar and other comprehensive measures are being put in place to help protect the health and safety of our campus community as we resume face-to-face instruction,” Angle said.

Additional measures include requiring the wearing of face masks by faculty, staff, students and visitors; practicing social distancing in all settings—classrooms, workspaces, common areas, dining spaces and campus housing; personal health monitoring and multiple course delivery modes.

Read the full fall 2020 task force report at http://www.utc.edu/Fall-2020-Task-Force-Committee-Final-Report.

Like many universities throughout the country, UTC will offer at least three types of classes in fall. Some will be taught face-to-face in rooms to facilitate student social distancing; some will be taught online; and others will be a combination of both.

The academic calendar and details on the spring 2021 semester will be finalized in the next several weeks. Housing move-in dates for fall semester will be announced soon and will include social distancing and modifications to student housing spaces.

“We will continue to adopt measures to protect the health and safety of the campus community that align with guidance from the CDC and the Tennessee and Chattanooga-Hamilton County Departments of Health,” Chancellor Angle said. “If circumstances make it necessary to revisit our processes or approaches, we will do so, with the health and safety of our community being the top priority.”





June 8, 2020

Stacey Lynn Ball Found With Stolen Vehicle, Meth In East Ridge

East Ridge Police have arrested Stacey Lynn Ball after finding her driving a Chevrolet Impala that had been reported stolen earlier in the day at 7717 Lee Highway in Chattanooga. Police had stopped Ms. Ball, 35, after she almost caused a wreck the way she pulled out of the Valero gas station on Ringgold Road. Ms. Ball said she had bought the vehicle from an individual known ... (click for more)

Drug Raid In East Ridge Nets Large Amounts Of Cash, Marijuana, Mushrooms, Weapons

A drug raid in East Ridge has netted a large amount of cash, marijuana, mushrooms and weapons. In the incident on Friday, investigators with the East Ridge Police Department Crime Suppression Unit and East Ridge K9 officer executed a narcotics search warrant at 883 Donaldson Road. The search warrant stemmed from a several-weeks of investigation following community complaints. ... (click for more)

Why Did We Stay Home To Begin With? - And Response

As we start to open up most businesses and see the cases of COVID-19 increase everyday, why did we even close in the first place? It just seems to me that we should just have kept our distances, worn our masks, and washed our hands in the first place and went about our business. I was all for staying inside to help with the spread of COVID-19 but now it just seems like it was ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Tim, Are You Nuts?’

For the past several weeks, we have witnessed a cauldron of good and bad – all over-sized – sweep across the cities of America. Forget the particulars, the billions of dollars of wanton destruction in anger-infested places you no longer want to visit, like New York City, Detroit, Atlanta and particularly Minneapolis, after experiencing so many happy moments in each. Our nation no ... (click for more)

McCreadie Steals $50,000 In Final Laps Of Eldora's Stream Race; Hindman, Hunter And Martin Take Tennessee Saturday Night Races

Rossburg, Ohio - Second generation racer Tim McCreadie (# 39) of Watertown, New York (son of legend "Barefoot" Bob McCreadie) parlayed the black ice of Eldora Speedway's surface to nearly perfect to the tune of $50,000 Saturday, passing both Bobby Pierce (# 32) of Illinois and one of the best in the country, leader Brandon Sheppard, also of Illinois, with only four laps remaining. ... (click for more)

Setting Screens And The Silver Screen: Derrion Elmore Balances Acting And E-Sports for Hawks Talon GC

Is Derrion Elmore an actor? Or maybe he’s a gamer? In reality, he is both. Elmore can dart around picks as a virtual point guard as easily as he can portray a fictional floor general on-screen. Long before he was a 23 year old professional video game player for the Atlanta Hawks NBA 2K affiliate (called ‘Talon GC’), Elmore was honing his skills as an actor, taking part in ... (click for more)


