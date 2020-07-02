Watson, Smith, Carter, Coppinger, Garrett Endorse Hagerty For U.S. Senate

State Senator Bo Watson, State Rep. Robin Smith, State Rep. Mike Carter, Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger and Chief Deputy Austin Garrett have endorsed Bill Hagerty for U.S. Senate.

“I am proud to support Bill Hagerty for U.S. Senate,” said Senator Watson. “When he gets to Washington, he will work with President Trump and the Senate majority to protect our Tennessee conservative values and stand up to the radical Democrats that continue to push their socialist policies.”

Rep. Smith said, “I support my friend Bill Hagerty for U.S. Senate because we need his leadership to work with President Donald Trump to defund Planned Parenthood, support our military and build the wall.”

Rep. Carter said, “Bill Hagerty will work with President Trump to stand up to Communist China and rebuild our economy, and that’s why I support him to be our next Senator. I am proud to join President Trump in fully endorsing Bill for the U.S. Senate.”