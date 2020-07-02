 Thursday, July 2, 2020 85.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Watson, Smith, Carter, Coppinger, Garrett Endorse Hagerty For U.S. Senate

Thursday, July 2, 2020

State Senator Bo Watson, State Rep. Robin Smith, State Rep. Mike Carter, Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger and Chief Deputy Austin Garrett have endorsed Bill Hagerty for U.S. Senate.

“I am proud to support Bill Hagerty for U.S. Senate,” said Senator Watson. “When he gets to Washington, he will work with President Trump and the Senate majority to protect our Tennessee conservative values and stand up to the radical Democrats that continue to push their socialist policies.”

Rep.

Smith said, “I support my friend Bill Hagerty for U.S. Senate because we need his leadership to work with President Donald Trump to defund Planned Parenthood, support our military and build the wall.” 

Rep. Carter said, “Bill Hagerty will work with President Trump to stand up to Communist China and rebuild our economy, and that’s why I support him to be our next Senator. I am proud to join President Trump in fully endorsing Bill for the U.S. Senate.”


Republican Senate candidate said Nashville's reverting to Phase 2 of reopening is "lunancy." He said, "Mayor Cooper is more interested in shutting down Nashville’s economy than he is in leading. "He was more than willing to join mass protests and allow riots, only to pivot now to closing down Nashville, destroying small businesses and hurting working families in Davidson County, ... (click for more)

Our Country Needs To Be Made Whole

Our country is suffering much turmoil, it is not perfect. As this line from “American the Beautiful” attests, we can only turn to God, asking that, by grace, the broken may be made whole: America! America! Good mend thine ev’ry flaw, Confirm thy soul in self-control, Thy liberty in law. The love of liberty is the love of others; the love of power is the love of ourselves. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our "Real" Health Crisis

Let’s be real honest. Anyone who dares to think that defunding the police is anything more than a terribly-twisted psychology experiment now being pushed by flaming liberals, or a zany “Black Lives Matter” type of ‘money grab,’ has never visited a jail, shared a Subway sandwich with three Chattanooga police officers, or witnessed a Tennessee Highway Patrol officer valiantly working ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Football Club Returns to Play July 11th In The NISA Independent Cup

The Chattanooga Football Club is inching ever-closer to their first competitive match in months. In order to prepare for this momentous occasion, a match against the Georgia Revolution, coach Peter Fuller’s team went from socially-distanced training to full-contact drills this week. “It feels wonderful,” said coach Fuller. “The four weeks of social distancing tried our patience ... (click for more)

Tennessee Athletics Transitioning to Mobile Ticketing for 2020-21

After successfully introducing a mobile ticketing option for single-game football tickets in 2019, Tennessee Athletics is transitioning to mobile ticketing for all ticket options across all ticketed sports in 2020-21. Mobile tickets, which exist digitally on smart phones and are scanned when entering an athletic venue, promote health and safety via contactless entry while also ... (click for more)


