Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ASHLEY, MATTHEW T

1726 VERONA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

----

BLANKS, COREY WAYNE

810 PINTA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

----

BRADY, PAUL

7220 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON,

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

----

BRIDGES, DARRYL LEWIS

1305 BONNIELLA SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

----

BROWN, TERRENCE TREMAYNE

4702 Beverly Kay Dr Chattanooga, 374162306

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

----

BURTON, JASON LEE

7026 SAWYER PIKE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37373

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO APPEAR

----

CANTRELL, MEGAN RENEE

5337 BLUE OAK DR CHATTANOOGA, 374161648

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

----

CARTER, SEAN

3423 CRABTREE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

----

CROWLEY, TYLER JACKSON

218 CRAWLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

----

CRUZ GARCIA, FIDEL

403 HENRY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

EVADING ARREST

----

DAVIS, KANISHA MICHELLE

1110 CRUTCH FIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

----

DILL, BARRY LEE

3233 Ozark Cir Chattanooga, 374155107

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

----

FRANCIS, TROY JAMES

19855 River Canyon Rd Chattanooga, 37405

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)----FRANK, HEATHER DAWN4916 SANDY TRL APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----GALASSI, ANTHONY FRANKLIN621 MEMORIAL DR 802 RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPUBLIC INTOXICATION----GARRETT, CARTEREYUS MARKEC2110 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----GASTON, COTY AARON6918 GLEN ERRON WAY EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION----HARDEN, DEREK ALLEN921 HORNE ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----HARRIS, RONALD LEE1121 GROVE ST Chattanooga, 37402Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaUNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONFALSE REPORTSRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE----HICKMAN, CARLOS BRADLEY3066 OLD GRAYSVILLE RD DAYTON, 373216708Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS----JENNINGS, ROBERT250 MAGNAVIEW DR MCDONOUGH, 30253Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE----KIRCHAINE, JOSEPH RICHARD302 SPRING CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION----LEWIS, DESTINY MARIE634 TAYLOR ROAD CHICAMAUGA, 30740Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION----MCNAMARA, JACOB PRICE9401 SUGAR PINE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS BURNING)----MILLS, BENJAMIN GERALD201 WASHINGTON STREET SW ATLANTA, 30303Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL SIMULATIONTHEFT OF PROPERTY----NELSON, HOLLIE ELIZABETH8974 REGENT LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE----NELSON, MARK DEVALLON238 3RD GAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF----NICHOLS, RONALD ALANHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500EVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA----NORWOOD, WESLEY DEMETRIS4001 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE----ODUM, DEVONTAY LEBRON3810 PROVIDENCE STREET CHATANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSPOSS. OF COCAINE FOR RESALEPOSS. MARIHUANA FOR RESALEPOSSION OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY----OWENBY, ROGER DONHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE----PITTS, SHANDEXTRIA KYNAE7604 STANDIFER GAP APT 905 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)----RAGLAND, KEDDRICK3651 TEN OAKS CIRCLE POWDER SPINGS, 30127Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE----REDDEN, ESHANNA BERNICE202 HUNT AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR----SANDERS, JAMES EDWARD4218 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374091326Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE----STEWART, CODY L9019 HILL ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR----SUTTON, BRUCE WAYNE6627 BEA LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA----THOMPSON, CHARLES NATHANIAL2811 CALHOUN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 74 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)----VASQUEZ, MIGUEL403 HANEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTSPEEDINGRECKLESS DRIVINGNO PROOF OF INSURANCE----WOMACK, ANNA BROOK5831 HILLCREST DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT----WOODWARD, AMANDA ANN7455 GATES ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA----WRIGHT, MICHAEL DUANE85 WILLIAM PARKWAY FLINSTONE, 307412228Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONEVADING ARRESTTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000

Here are the mug shots:

ASHLEY, MATTHEW T

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/30/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BRADY, PAUL

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 06/08/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2020

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF CANTRELL, MEGAN RENEE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/29/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE CARTER, SEAN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/06/1993

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION CROWLEY, TYLER JACKSON

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/06/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE CRUZ GARCIA, FIDEL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/27/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2020

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST DILL, BARRY LEE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 02/12/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION FRANCIS, TROY JAMES

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 01/03/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) GASTON, COTY AARON

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/08/1993

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION JENNINGS, ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 03/31/1975

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE