Alexander, Perdue Support President Trump's Intent To Nominate Someone To Replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Senator Lamar Alexander on Sunday will support President Trump’s intent to fill the U.S. Supreme Court vacancy following the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Senator Mitch McConnell’s announcement that the Senate will vote on that nomination.

He said, “No one should be surprised that a Republican Senate majority would vote on a Republican President’s Supreme Court nomination, even during a presidential election year. The Constitution gives senators the power to do it. The voters who elected them expect it. Going back to George Washington, the Senate has confirmed many nominees to the Supreme Court during a presidential election year. It has refused to confirm several when the President and Senate majority were of different parties. Senator McConnell is only doing what Democrat leaders have said they would do if the shoe were on the other foot.

“I have voted to confirm Justices Roberts, Alito, Sotomayor, Gorsuch and Kavanaugh based upon their intelligence, character and temperament. I will apply the same standard when I consider President Trump’s nomination to replace Justice Ginsburg.”

Senator David Perdue said, “The people of Georgia want a Supreme Court that applies the law, not makes the law. I am confident that President Trump will nominate another highly-qualified candidate who will strictly uphold the Constitution. Once the President announces a nomination, the United States Senate should begin the process that moves this to a full Senate vote. We know Chuck Schumer and Jon Ossoff want to radically reshape our nation’s highest court. If Democrats take control of the Senate, they have said they will add four seats and pack it with activist judges. The choice for the future of the Supreme Court is clear, and our nation's founding principles are at stake.”