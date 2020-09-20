 Monday, September 21, 2020 67.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Alexander, Perdue Support President Trump's Intent To Nominate Someone To Replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Sunday, September 20, 2020

Senator Lamar Alexander on Sunday will support President Trump’s intent to fill the U.S. Supreme Court vacancy following the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Senator Mitch McConnell’s announcement that the Senate will vote on that nomination.

 

He said, “No one should be surprised that a Republican Senate majority would vote on a Republican President’s Supreme Court nomination, even during a presidential election year. The Constitution gives senators the power to do it. The voters who elected them expect it.

Going back to George Washington, the Senate has confirmed many nominees to the Supreme Court during a presidential election year. It has refused to confirm several when the President and Senate majority were of different parties. Senator McConnell is only doing what Democrat leaders have said they would do if the shoe were on the other foot.

 

“I have voted to confirm Justices Roberts, Alito, Sotomayor, Gorsuch and Kavanaugh based upon their intelligence, character and temperament. I will apply the same standard when I consider President Trump’s nomination to replace Justice Ginsburg.”

 

Senator David Perdue said, “The people of Georgia want a Supreme Court that applies the law, not makes the law. I am confident that President Trump will nominate another highly-qualified candidate who will strictly uphold the Constitution. Once the President announces a nomination, the United States Senate should begin the process that moves this to a full Senate vote. We know Chuck Schumer and Jon Ossoff want to radically reshape our nation’s highest court. If Democrats take control of the Senate, they have said they will add four seats and pack it with activist judges. The choice for the future of the Supreme Court is clear, and our nation's founding principles are at stake.”


September 21, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ATKINS, RICHMOND TANNER 490 NE 33RD AVE OAKLAND PARK, Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF PROBATION ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been an additional three deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 6,602. There were 1,145 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, CONNETRIA 4903 CAMERON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Walden POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER ... (click for more)



Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ATKINS, RICHMOND TANNER 490 NE 33RD AVE OAKLAND PARK, Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY) VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY) VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO) VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO) VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been an additional three deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 6,602. There were 1,145 new cases as that total reached 306,155 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 27,377, up 39 from Saturday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 1,101 cases, up 5; 17 deaths; ... (click for more)

From Exclusion To Inclusion: The Need For A New Chattanooga Way

Executive Summary: A New Chattanooga Way The Chattanooga renaissance that local leaders brag about took almost 40 years to reach fruition. It took risk. It took vision. It took billions of dollars. The physical renaissance is a farce if it fails to lift all Chattanoogans. The evidence in this report suggests the renaissance is incomplete. A New Chattanooga Way would include ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Thank You, Bill Zinkeler

There is one story in the Bible that I try to never forget. It’s the one where the Lord Jesus healed 10 lepers but only one came back with thanks. Man, forget those other nine … I strive to be the one who comes back. After all God has done in my life … I may fail again and again. I may be ‘a back-slider,’ and a disappointment to the Kingdom, but, brother, not thanking God every ... (click for more)

UTC Netters Earn 6-0 Doubles Mark At Central Arkansas Invitational

he University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's tennis team closed out the Central Arkansas Fall Invite with a 6-0 mark in doubles action today. The Mocs finished the first tournament of the season with a 6-3 record in doubles and 12-7 mark in singles. Freshman Jessie Young and junior Bogdana Zaporozhets teamed up a No. 1 to post wins over Louisiana-Monroe and Missouri State. ... (click for more)

McCreadie Denies Owens $30,000 Victory In Nebraska; Marlar Takes $20,059 Home To West Tennessee

Tim McCreadie (# 39) of Watertown, N.Y. beat Tennessean Jimmy Owens with four laps to spare Saturday night to win the I-80 Nationals worth $30,000. T-Mac's ceremoniously beating of his roof top was met by thunderous applause at I-80 Speedway as fans loudly approved of the fist pumped high in the air in Victory Lane. McCreadie was the last of four different race leaders that had ... (click for more)


