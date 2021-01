A lucky Powerball player in Chattanooga won $50,000 after Saturday night’s drawing.

The player matched four of the five white numbers drawn plus the red Powerball to win.

The winning ticket was purchased at Browns Ferry Food Mart, 541 Browns Ferry Road in Lookout Valley.

No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.

The current estimated Powerball jackpot is $410 million, and the next drawing is Wednesday.