Siskin Children’s Institute To Acquire Little Miss Mag Early Learning Center

The board of directors of Little Miss Mag Early Learning Center has entered into an agreement to be acquired by Siskin Children’s Institute. Leaders from both organizations are collaborating to enact the transition plan, and it is anticipated the acquisition will be finalized by year’s end.

Siskin Children’s Institute plans to retain all staff currently working at Little Miss Mag and remains committed to providing affordable, high-quality childcare for the children and families currently served by Little Miss Mag. This historic merger brings together two of Chattanooga’s oldest and most respected independent non-profit organizations. Siskin Children’s Institute operates an inclusive childcare center for children ages six weeks to five years old in the downtown area. In addition, Siskin Children's Institute provides developmental pediatrics, therapy, and home and community-based services for children with special needs and is affiliated with the Department of Pediatrics with The University of Tennessee College of Medicine Chattanooga and with Children's Hospital at Erlanger.

“We are working alongside the Little Miss Mag board and staff to ensure a cohesive transition," said Derek Bullard, president and CEO of Siskin Children’s Institute. "Little Miss Mag has a storied history, and we are honored to welcome the staff and families of this wonderful organization. Little Miss Mag has always been a great place for children to learn and develop and Siskin is excited to expand while honoring LMM’s legacy of caring.”

“We are thrilled by this partnership and excited to move forward with the acquisition by Siskin Children’s Institute. In addition to its diverse service continuum for children, SCI has deep roots in our community and a reputation for excellence. The synergy and opportunities generated by this merger will ensure sustainability and provide the best ongoing support for our dedicated staff and the families we serve,” said Meredith Perry, board president of Little Miss Mag.

Little Miss Mag was founded in 1917 by Mrs. Henry Ewing and was one of the first day care centers for children of working mothers in Chattanooga. Named after the daughter of its first board president, Mrs. Garnett Andrews, Sr., Little Miss Mag empowers families by providing affordable early childhood education.