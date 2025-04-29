New BlueCross Healthy Place Will Be At Chattanooga Airport

The BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation has announced it is investing in three new BlueCross Healthy Place projects in 2025, including one at the Chattanooga Airport.

Established in 2018, the BlueCross Healthy Place program "creates and revitalizes public spaces that encourage neighbors to come together, connect with one another and enjoy healthy activity. Since the program launched, its 23 open parks have received more than 3 million visits."

The 2025 investments total just over $10 million and bring much-needed assets to communities across the state, officials said.

“Our goal with the BlueCross Healthy Place program has always been to bring people together, in communities of all sizes, all across our state,” said Chelsea Johnson, director of Community Relations for BlueCross.

“Our 2025 investments will help to improve lives in each one of these communities, and we’re looking forward to working with our partners to make these spaces a reality.”

The BlueCross Healthy Place at the Chattanooga Airport will benefit air travelers, as well as residents of the city’s Shepherd, Brainerd, Brainerd Hills and Woodmore neighborhoods. The BlueCross Foundation is investing $1.44 million in the project, which will include:

Signature aviation-themed play area

Lawn/observation area

Community pavilions

Bike racks

Parking lot

Benches and picnic tables

Landscaping

“Restoring a dedicated observation area at the Chattanooga Airport is deeply meaningful to us – it honors a beloved tradition and brings back a long-missed connection between our community and the magic of aviation,” said April Cameron, Chattanooga Airport president and CEO. “This new space will give families, students and aviation enthusiasts a front-row seat to the excitement of flight, while providing a peaceful place to gather.”

Other new locations will be Erwin and Henning.

