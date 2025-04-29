East Ridge Man Facing Charges At Chattanooga Federal Court Of Torture During Bosnian Civil War

A federal prosecutor told a Chattanooga jury on Tuesday that "sadistic guards brutally tortured prisoners of war in Bosnia 30 years ago."

Elizabeth Nielsen said the jury would hear from two men who she said were singled out for abuse by Sead Miljkovic, who came to the U.S. in 1999 and has been living in East Ridge under an assumed last name.

Defense attorney Bryan Hoss asked jurors to decide "if this rises to the level of torture." He said the two men had changed their stories often through the years.

One of them, he said, had mentioned several times wanting compensation. "He wants money," the attorney said.

Prosecutor Nielsen said in one instance that one of the men was taken into a small building, beaten and then Miljkovic pushed him down toward a raised bayonet. She said, "He was almost impaled." On another occasion, Miljkovic hurled an industrial tire down a hill that hit the man, she said.

She said in the case of the other man that Miljkovic beat him at least 15 times, with rifles, shovels, metal pipes and other items.

The prosecutor said the second man was forced to fight a much stronger man "for Miljkovic's amusement."

She said the case was being tried in Chattanooga "because he chose to come here" while using a false ID with the name Sead Dukic. She said he was turned down on a petition to go to the U.S. once, then withdrew a second request. She said he was only able to get in by changing his last name.

The prosecutor said Miljkovic lived in a mostly Muslim section of northwest Bosnia that formed the Autonomous Province of Western Bosnia (APZB) at the time that Yugoslavia was breaking up. She said there was a civil war between the APZB and the Bosnian army, and Miljkovic was on the APZB side.

She said he was involved in security at a former castle in his hometown and that is where the alleged torture took place. She said the civil war involved "brother against brother and neighbor against neighbor." She said many of those he fought "were people he grew up with and went to school with."

Prosecutor Nielsen said, acting on a tip, Homeland Security learned that the man going under the name Sead Dukic was actually Sead Miljkovic. She said at the time of his arrest officers noticed a photo of the castle was framed on one of his walls - "the place where he carried out his tortures."

Attorney Hoss said jurors would not hear any evidence of water boarding, electrocution or other similar extreme forms of torture.

He said Miljkovic had lived here peaceably for 25 years and held down a job at a body shop. He said Miljkovic has been living with his common law wife and their daughter.

The attorney said Miljkovic's sister lives in Fort Oglethorpe and is married to a man named Dukic, which is where he got the name.

He said the Bosnian civil war created "deep prejudices and biases. There are many axes to grind in that place 5,600 miles away from here." He said Miljkovic came out of the war "on the losing side."

A government witness was called to give details about the civil war in Bosnia.

Judge Charles Atchley is conducting the trial in which Miljkovic is charged with three counts of inflicting torture on prisoners under his supervision. He is also charged with passport fraud for allegedly making false statements relating to his true name and date of birth.

If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on each count.

Prosecutor Woods told potential jurors that Miljkovic "came here under a false identity."

He said the charges related to "committing torture during a civil war. We all know terrible things happen in wartime. Does anybody believe war should have no rules?"

One potential juror said he had taken part in two wars and had been involved in the capture of prisoners. He said they were treated humanely.

There is an interpreter for Miljkovic, and one will also be furnished many of the witnesses, who have been brought from Bosnia to Chattanooga.

The defendant is represented by attorneys Hoss and Logan Davis.