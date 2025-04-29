Most Sheriff Department Internet Operations Back On After Being Down Over 2 Weeks

Sheriff Austin Garrett said most of the department's Internet systems are back up after a long down time following the April 14 cyber-ransomware attack.

He said, “Since the incident occurred, the HCSO has been working methodically and diligently alongside an external cyber defense firm to preserve and examine this cyber-ransomware event and systematically restore service to all internal and external systems.

"As of today, all public accessible programs are operational and our Information Technology personnel are working to restore the remaining few internal software systems which are expected to be operational later this week.



"As your sheriff, I remain committed to the transparency of this office and its service to you, and I will be providing further information and additional details about this event later this week.”