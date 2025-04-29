Teen Arrested In Shooting March 14 On Central Avenue

Cordai Miree, 18, has been arrested in connection with the March 14 shooting in the 4900 block of Central Avenue.

The arrest was by Chattanooga Police with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service.



Following a thorough investigation by multiple CPD investigative units, the case was presented to a Hamilton County Grand Jury on April 14, resulting in formal indictments.



Miree is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

He was transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.At 2:18 a.m. on March 14, Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 4900 block of Central Avenue. When the officers arrived at the scene, they located a man with non-life threatening injuries.