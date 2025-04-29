Latest Headlines

Teen Arrested In Shooting March 14 On Central Avenue

  • Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Cordai Miree, 18, has been arrested in connection with the March 14 shooting in the 4900 block of Central Avenue.

The arrest was by Chattanooga Police with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Following a thorough investigation by multiple CPD investigative units, the case was presented to a Hamilton County Grand Jury on April 14, resulting in formal indictments.

Miree is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

He was transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.

At 2:18 a.m. on March 14, Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 4900 block of Central Avenue. When the officers arrived at the scene, they located a man with non-life threatening injuries.

Latest Headlines
Man, 24, Arrested In Shooting On Glass Street In January
  • Breaking News
  • 4/29/2025
Jury Selection Begins In Case In Which East Ridge Man Is Charged With Torture During Bosnian Civil War
  • Breaking News
  • 4/29/2025
New BlueCross Healthy Place Will Be At Chattanooga Airport
  • Breaking News
  • 4/29/2025
Minivan Crashes Into Gas Station - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • Government
  • 4/29/2025
Baylor Highly Ranked In Max Preps Cup
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/29/2025
Sarah Owona Commits To UTC Women's Basketball
Sarah Owona Commits To UTC Women's Basketball
  • Sports
  • 4/29/2025
Breaking News
Teen Arrested In Shooting March 14 On Central Avenue
  • 4/29/2025

Cordai Miree, 18, has been arrested in connection with the March 14 shooting in the 4900 block of Central Avenue. The arrest was by Chattanooga Police with assistance from the U.S. Marshals ... more

East Ridge Weighing Benefits, Costs Of CARTA's Care-a-Van Service
  • 4/28/2025

The East Ridge City Council and city manager are trying to find a solution for continuing to help citizens who need it get to places that they need to be. Since 2018, the city, along with CARTA, ... more

Traffic Shift Prompts Lane Closures on Interstate 24 Near Interstate 75
  • 4/28/2025

Drivers traveling near the I-75 at I-24 interchange in Hamilton County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that temporarily impact traffic. As part of Phase 2 (the second ... more

Breaking News
State Seeks To Introduce Jail Calls In Andre Grier Death Penalty Case
  • 4/28/2025
Burglary Suspect Apprehended At Bradley County Golf Facility
  • 4/28/2025
5 Snared In Soddy Daisy Undercover Sex Sting Involving Minors
  • 4/28/2025
Comptroller Report Details Misapproprations By Former Director Of 12th Judicial District Drug Task Force
  • 4/28/2025
Travis Downie Sentenced To Prison After Pleading Guilty To Firing At Catoosa Officer
Travis Downie Sentenced To Prison After Pleading Guilty To Firing At Catoosa Officer
  • 4/28/2025
Opinion
Hamilton County Schools' Excessive Testing
  • 4/29/2025
Navigating Complex Education Legislation In Tennessee
  • 4/29/2025
Senator Blackburn: On Facebook, A Black Market For Illegal Aliens Is Growing
Senator Blackburn: On Facebook, A Black Market For Illegal Aliens Is Growing
  • 4/28/2025
The First 100 Days Of President Trump
  • 4/28/2025
Preserving The Legacy Of Christopher Wright
Preserving The Legacy Of Christopher Wright
  • 4/25/2025
Sports
Sarah Owona Commits To UTC Women's Basketball
Sarah Owona Commits To UTC Women's Basketball
  • 4/29/2025
Chattanooga FC Signs Mike Bleeker
  • 4/29/2025
Two Chattanooga Mocs Begin NFL Journeys
  • 4/28/2025
BSB PREVIEW: #5/12 Vols Open Two-Week Homestand On Tuesday vs. NKU
  • 4/29/2025
Randy Smith: AAU Basketball Needs House Cleaning
Randy Smith: AAU Basketball Needs House Cleaning
  • 4/28/2025
Happenings
Astronaut "Hoot" Gibson Named A Co-Grand Marshal Of 76th Armed Forces Week Parade
Astronaut "Hoot" Gibson Named A Co-Grand Marshal Of 76th Armed Forces Week Parade
  • 4/29/2025
Life With Ferris: Coty Wamp Uses Her Voice For Safer Tennessee
Life With Ferris: Coty Wamp Uses Her Voice For Safer Tennessee
  • 4/28/2025
1000's To Be Fed Thanks To Local Scouts Efforts
  • 4/28/2025
Dunlap Native Participates In A Live-Fire Weapons Exercise Aboard USS Milius
Dunlap Native Participates In A Live-Fire Weapons Exercise Aboard USS Milius
  • 4/29/2025
Sanford Winer Tribute Film Premiers May 4
  • 4/29/2025
Entertainment
The Howard School To Launch Capital Campaign For Roland M. Carter Arts Centre
The Howard School To Launch Capital Campaign For Roland M. Carter Arts Centre
  • 4/29/2025
Scenic City Shakespeare Brings Much Ado About Nothing To Greenway Farm Park
Scenic City Shakespeare Brings Much Ado About Nothing To Greenway Farm Park
  • 4/28/2025
The Homeschool Players Present HMS Pinafore May 1-4
  • 4/28/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 5/1/2025
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Scott Chase
  • 4/28/2025
Opinion
Hamilton County Schools' Excessive Testing
  • 4/29/2025
Navigating Complex Education Legislation In Tennessee
  • 4/29/2025
Senator Blackburn: On Facebook, A Black Market For Illegal Aliens Is Growing
Senator Blackburn: On Facebook, A Black Market For Illegal Aliens Is Growing
  • 4/28/2025
Dining
BIG PIG BBQ Festival Returns May 10
  • 4/28/2025
General Assembly Approves Expansion Of Food Cottage Law
General Assembly Approves Expansion Of Food Cottage Law
  • 4/24/2025
Hixson Community Farmers Market Holds Grand Re-Opening Celebration May 3
Hixson Community Farmers Market Holds Grand Re-Opening Celebration May 3
  • 4/23/2025
Business
Dirt Gorillaz, LLC Purchases Southern Signs, Inc.
  • 4/28/2025
Mountain Outfitters Returns To Its Roots With New Chattanooga Location
  • 4/28/2025
Periscope Pitch Night And Artist Entrepreneur Showcase Is May 7
  • 4/28/2025
Real Estate
Ellis Gardner: A Better Bathroom Starts With A Smart Plan
  • 4/24/2025
Ellis Gardner: April Market Report
  • 4/16/2025
Real Estate Transfers For April 17-23
  • 4/24/2025
Student Scene
Felix Windemuller Awarded 1st Place In Inaugural D.A.R.E. Program Essay At Normal Park Museum Magnet School
Felix Windemuller Awarded 1st Place In Inaugural D.A.R.E. Program Essay At Normal Park Museum Magnet School
  • 4/28/2025
Bryan College Senior Achieves Perfect Score On National Mathematics Assessment
Bryan College Senior Achieves Perfect Score On National Mathematics Assessment
  • 4/28/2025
2025 Anne Dallas Dudley Voter Registration Award Winners Announced
2025 Anne Dallas Dudley Voter Registration Award Winners Announced
  • 4/28/2025
Living Well
Women’s Fund Of Greater Chattanooga Launches Community Input Survey
  • 4/28/2025
Hamilton Home Health Earns 5-Star Rating
Hamilton Home Health Earns 5-Star Rating
  • 4/25/2025
Limited Spots Left For Morning Pointe Foundation’s Golf Event Benefiting Future Caregivers
Limited Spots Left For Morning Pointe Foundation’s Golf Event Benefiting Future Caregivers
  • 4/24/2025
Memories
Local Lineage Societies Gather To Observe 250th Anniversary Of Lexington, Concord And Menotomy
Local Lineage Societies Gather To Observe 250th Anniversary Of Lexington, Concord And Menotomy
  • 4/23/2025
The Force Behind Chattanooga's Early Parks
The Force Behind Chattanooga's Early Parks
  • 4/19/2025
Chattanooga National Cemetery Has Memorial Plaque Dedication May 3
  • 4/17/2025
Outdoors
Skillern Elementary Students Aid In Cleanup Of Trash From River
  • 4/28/2025
Spring City Hosts Festival To Save 1 Of America’s 10 Most-Endangered Fish
Spring City Hosts Festival To Save 1 Of America’s 10 Most-Endangered Fish
  • 4/28/2025
Neighborhood Environmental College To Take Place On Wednesdays In May
  • 4/28/2025
Travel
Updates Continue At Prater's Mill
  • 4/25/2025
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater Offers Sensory-Friendly Film Screenings In April, May
  • 4/22/2025
Chattanooga Zoo Welcomes Spring With Hug A Bunny Event
Chattanooga Zoo Welcomes Spring With Hug A Bunny Event
  • 4/10/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Raising The Dead, Physically And Spiritually
Bob Tamasy: Raising The Dead, Physically And Spiritually
  • 4/29/2025
Greater Chattanooga Christian Services Hosts Annual Golf Marathon Fundraiser
  • 4/27/2025
VIDEO: Lulu Roman Gives Testimony In Interview With Earl Freudenberg
  • 4/28/2025
Obituaries
Judy A. Tingle
Judy A. Tingle
  • 4/29/2025
Gordon Bell “Butch” Perkins
Gordon Bell “Butch” Perkins
  • 4/29/2025
Teressa B. Ray
Teressa B. Ray
  • 4/29/2025
Government
New All-Way Stop Implemented At W. 13th Street & Chestnut Street
  • 4/28/2025
Walker County Arrest Report For April 21-27
  • 4/28/2025
Minivan Crashes Into Gas Station - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 4/29/2025