Man, 24, Arrested In Shooting On Glass Street In January

The Chattanooga Police Department arrested Reginald Siler, 24, in relation to the shooting that occurred in the 2300 block of Glass Street on Jan. 26.





The preliminary investigation shows Siler began shooting towards a group of people. A nearby armed security guard returned fire at the suspect, ultimately striking Siler. After he was shot, Siler was transported to a local hospital in a personally-owned vehicle.



Earlier in April, the homicide investigator presented the facts of this incident to a Hamilton County Grand Jury.The Grand Jury returned a true bill charging Siler with attempted first-degree murder and reckless endangerment. On April 24, Siler was located and arrested by CPD's Fugitive Unit. Siler was transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.





This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues.