CHI Memorial Moves Forward With Building New Hospital In Ringgold

Wednesday, November 17, 2021

CHI Memorial has taken the next step toward making its new hospital in North Georgia a reality. 

 

Hospital leaders gave notice to the Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH) on Wednesday, that they will file their Certificate of Need (CON) in December to build a replacement hospital in Ringgold.

The current facility, located at 100 Gross Crescent Circle in Fort Oglethorpe, is approaching 70 years old, with some portions of the hospital dating back to 1904.

 

CHI Memorial’s formal Letter of Intent (LOI) outlined details of the project, including a projected total investment of more than $130 million to better serve its healthcare ministry in North Georgia. The CON process is a requirement to secure the appropriate state regulatory approvals to advance the project and begin construction. 


Since the announcement in late June, CHI Memorial has been working with hospital leaders, architects, and local leaders from across the North Georgia community to finalize the plans for the new CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia.  The new hospital will feature state-of-the-art inpatient beds including an intensive care unit (ICU), a full service emergency department, and operating rooms and procedural suites.  It will connect to the current CHI Memorial Rees Skillern Cancer Center and CHI Memorial Parkway medical office building creating a single campus and establishing a central location for inpatient and outpatient services.


A bond issue from Catoosa County will support the funding for the new hospital. Groundbreaking for the new CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia is scheduled to take place early summer of 2022, with a targeted completion date of mid-2024.


Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Man Gets 27-Month Sentence In Cocaine Case After Attorney Praises Client


Terrence Moore received a downward variance that resulted in a 27-month sentence after pleading guilty to selling crack cocaine, but the reason for the downward variance was different than the



Weston, What Is Your Job?; Weston Replies - And Other Responses (6)

Roy Exum: What's Your Typology?

UT Welcomes Fans For The South Alabama Game Saturday

Unbeaten UTC Men Rally To Beat Tennessee Tech

