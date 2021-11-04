Jasper Highlands Selling Out So Thunder Thornton Starts Development Of New 7,400-Acre Mountaintop Tract In Marion County

Developer John "Thunder" Thornton said his Jasper Highlands community is selling out much faster than expected, and he has acquired another 7,400 acres of mountaintop land in Marion County.

Thunder Enterprises plans to start the new development in January.

The location is about 10 minutes closer to Chattanooga than Jasper Highlands.

It had been expected that it would take 10-12 years to sell all the lots at Jasper Highlands. However, the lots should be gone by the end of the year or early next year.

Dane Bradshaw, president of Jasper Highlands, said, “We’ve continued to see record-breaking sales in 2021 as we did last year. Since the onset of the pandemic, we saw a dramatic increase in sales because people are looking for a different type of lifestyle. Our community’s wide-open spaces, scenic views and amenities align with what’s important to them.”

Developer Thornton said of the huge new tract, “The property is an incredible piece of Tennessee land with the river encompassing it and multiple bluffs, creating sweeping views of the valley below.

“Buyers are eager to find a dream home in scenic Tennessee, and we’re able to offer them a great extension of the community we’ve created at Jasper Highlands.”