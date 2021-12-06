Catoosa Businessman Mitchell Horner Running For State House District 3 Seat

Catoosa County, Ga., business owner Mitchell Horner announced Monday that he is running for state representative for the 3rd State House District.

He said, "I am a local business owner, a father of two beautiful girls and I am married to my loving wife, Roxanne. My reason for running is simple: To ensure that my children and your children’s future are secure here in the state of Georgia.

"My experience both as a business owner and a father has taught me what it will take for that vision for all of us and our children’s future to become a reality.

"The three main pillars of my campaign are: a fiscally responsible way to abolish the state income tax, a desperately needed education reform plan via a voucher system that allows parent choices in their child’s education, and to take up the fight for Constitutional Carry in the State of Georgia.

The first pillar is the reduction and ultimately the abolishment of both the state and corporate income tax. This will allow Catoosa County and Georgia at large to compete with our neighbors in Tennessee and Florida more effectively.

Second, a dedicated push for a voucher program in Georgia will ensure that our children will receive quality education that we, the parents, choose for our children. This includes vouchers for homeschool and private school children as well.

And the final pillar of this campaign is a solemn oath to protect the right to keep and bear arms in the State of Georgia through Constitutional Carry legislation."

The election is next May 24.