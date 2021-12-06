 Monday, December 6, 2021 52.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Catoosa Businessman Mitchell Horner Running For State House District 3 Seat

Catoosa County, Ga., business owner Mitchell Horner announced Monday that he is running for state representative for the 3rd State House District.

He said, "I am a local business owner, a father of two beautiful girls and I am married to my loving wife, Roxanne. My reason for running is simple: To ensure that my children and your children’s future are secure here in the state of Georgia.

"My experience both as a business owner and a father has taught me what it will take for that vision for all of us and our children’s future to become a reality.

"The three main pillars of my campaign are: a fiscally responsible way to abolish the state income tax, a desperately needed education reform plan via a voucher system that allows parent choices in their child’s education, and to take up the fight for Constitutional Carry in the State of Georgia.

The first pillar is the reduction and ultimately the abolishment of both the state and corporate income tax. This will allow Catoosa County and Georgia at large to compete with our neighbors in Tennessee and Florida more effectively.

Second, a dedicated push for a voucher program in Georgia will ensure that our children will receive quality education that we, the parents, choose for our children. This includes vouchers for homeschool and private school children as well.

And the final pillar of this campaign is a solemn oath to protect the right to keep and bear arms in the State of Georgia through Constitutional Carry legislation."

The election is next May 24.


Police Blotter: Man Thinks Ex-Girlfriend Slashed His Tires; Man At Chatt Inn Gets Upset When He Can't Choose His Room

A man on Vista Drive told police he noticed that the tires on his vehicle were cut/damaged that morning. He said that after reviewing video footage, he saw a female arrive in a black sedan. He said he observed the woman around his vehicle and then she left in the black sedan. The video is not clear enough to identify the woman or the vehicle. The man said that he believes the woman ... (click for more)

Clearcutting Plans In State Wilderness Area Gets Legal Approval; TWRA Seeks To Improve Bobwhite Habitat

A controversial plan by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials to clearcut forest in a popular hunting, hiking and recreation area in order to create habitat for Northern bobwhite quail has gotten a legal go-ahead, despite opposition from residents and local leaders in White County, a bipartisan group of lawmakers and environmental groups. The 16,000-acre Bridgestone ... (click for more)

The Plight Of The Homeless - And Response (3)

I work very closely with the homeless population in our Chattanooga area. My son and I take around 50 meals a week to our friends living in the tent cities. On Wednesday at 9 a.m. I witnessed first hand the Tennessee Department of Transportation destroying everything - my friends' homes and all of their possessions. My friends in the tent cities have always told me that TDOT ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Albom On Oxford

I never got to know Mitch Albom back in my sports writer days. We covered some of the same events but other than an occasional “How ya doin’?” the only thing we had in common was he worked at the Detroit Free Press and I was at the Chattanooga News-Free Press. Then Mitch entered our hearts in 1967 with the wonderful book, “Tuesdays with Morrie,” and, man, he was off to the races. ... (click for more)

UTC Men Rout Lipscomb 85-64

The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team survived a second-half swing in momentum and continued its winning ways on the road following an 85-64 rout over Lipscomb inside Allen Arena on Sunday evening in Nashville, Tennessee. Chattanooga has now won its last 10 non-conference road games dating back to 2019 and improves its season mark to 7-1 following the victory. Lipscomb ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Vols Heading Back To Music City

The Tennessee Volunteers will be seeking their fifth straight bowl game win on December 30th as they take on Big Ten power Purdue in the Music City Bowl in Nashville. The Music City Bowl is nothing new to the Big Orange as the Vols will be making their third appearance in Nashville in their last six bowl contests. The Vols under Derek Dooley lost to North Carolina in 2010, 30-27, ... (click for more)


