Protest Leader Cameron Williams Fired From Library For Removing Conservative Books And Burning Them

Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Cameron Dequintez Williams
Cameron Dequintez Williams

After a hearing last Friday and conversations with the city attorney, the employment of part-time Library Specialist Cameron Dequintez Williams was terminated on Wednesday.

He was charged with burning books from the library written by conservative authors.

Library officials said, "The city of Chattanooga Human Resources Department completed its investigation of an allegation that books were removed from the Chattanooga Public Library’s Main Branch on Dec.

1, 2020. 

"The investigation determined that part-time Library Specialist Cameron Williams violated city and Library policies by improperly removing items from the Library’s collections."

“The city of Chattanooga has policies in place to protect the public’s interest, and we follow those directives,” said Library Executive Director Corinne Hill.

Williams was one of the leaders of local protest activities last summer. He and fellow protest leader

Marie Mott were charged by Chattanooga Police with obstructing an intersection and blocking an emergency vehicle. Later the same day, they were charged by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office in connection with taking the Sheriff's flag from the county jail and burning it at Miller Park.

More information about the Library’s collections and policies can be found at chattlibrary.org.


