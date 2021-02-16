 Tuesday, February 16, 2021 29.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Health Department To Expand COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility And Include Phase 1B and Adults 65+ Effective Monday

Tuesday, February 16, 2021

The Hamilton County Health Department will align with the State of Tennessee’s Vaccination Plan and expand COVID-19 eligibility to Phase 1B and Adults 65+ effective Monday.

 

Effective Monday, COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in Hamilton County will include the following ages and Phases:

 

Age Group Bracket:

·       65 years or older, must be a Hamilton County resident

·       No specific medical conditions are required

 

Phase 1B includes:

  • Childcare, pre-school, and kindergarten through twelfth grade teachers
  • School staff
  • School bus drivers
  • Other first responders (including dispatch, administrative personnel and other emergency communications personnel not included in Phase 1a1)

 

Phase 1a2 includes:

Other Health Care Workers with Direct Patient Exposure

 

·       Primary care providers and staff

·       Outpatient specialty providers and staff working with acute patients

·       Pharmacists and staff

·       Patient transport

·       Outpatient therapists

·       Urgent visit center providers and staff

·       Environmental services

·       Oral health providers

·       Behavioral health providers

·       Outpatient laboratory staff working with COVID-19 specimens

·       Funeral/mortuary workers with direct decedent contact

 

Phase 1a1 includes:

·       Hospital/Free-Standing Emergency Department Staff with Direct Patient Exposure and/or Exposure to Potentially-Infectious Materials

·       Home health care staff

·       COVID-19 mass testing site staff

·       Student health providers

·       Staff & Residents of Long Term Care Facilities

·       (Skilled Nursing Facilities, Assisted Living Centers, Homes for the Aged, DIDD Residential Centers, Group Homes)

·       First Responders with Direct Public Exposure including Jailers

·       Individuals >18yrs who cannot live independently due to serious chronic medical condition or intellectual or developmental disabilities

 

Important Information to Know Prior to Appointment

 

·       Do not arrive more than 15 minutes prior to your scheduled appointment.

·       Wear appropriate clothing to get a shot in upper arm

·       Bring proof of Hamilton County residency (if applicable)

·       Bring proof of age (if applicable)

·       Bring COVID-19 Vaccine Encounter form (if possible; form available for download on registration page)

·       Be prepared to wait 20 minutes after shot

·       Be prepared for the entire process to take an hour or more

 

Vaccination Record Card

 

When patients receive their first dose with the Health Department, they will receive a Vaccination Record Card with the following important information.

 

·       The vaccine manufacturer (either Moderna or Pfizer)

·       The date the first dose of vaccine was given

·       The date the second vaccine dose is due 

 

It is important to keep the Vaccination Record Card because when making the appointment for the second dose of vaccine, it helps ensure the correct product is received and in the correct timeframe.  The current recommendation is that second dose vaccinations be received either on or after the recommended date on the Vaccination Record Card, not before. 

 

Additional Resources

 

·       Stay up-to-date on new vaccine appointment information.

Follow the health department via their email newsletter and social media accounts, available at this link: http://health.hamiltontn.org/AllServices/Coronavirus(COVID-19)/ConnectWithUs.aspx.

·       Transportation is available to the vaccination site. Call 423-209-8383 to schedule a ride.

·       Visit the Health Department’s new vaccine FAQ page: http://health.hamiltontn.org/en-us/allservices/coronavirus(covid-19)/frequentlyaskedquestions(faq).aspx


