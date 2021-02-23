 Tuesday, February 23, 2021 Weather

Bill To Allow First Responders To Live Where They Choose Passes First Hurdle In Tennessee Senate

Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Members of the Senate State and Local Government Committee on Tuesday voted to advance Senate Bill 29 which would allow first responders to live where they choose.

The measure, sponsored by State Senator Brian Kelsey (R-Germantown), would ban residency requirements statewide for police officers and firefighters.

 

Senator Kelsey said the bill "is a matter of public safety and will allow police and fire departments to recruit top tier first responder candidates, regardless of where they live. In particular, it will help Tennessee address a deficit of police officers occurring throughout the country.

 

"This bill will support our police, fire officers, and emergency medical service workers who keep us safe by allowing them to live where they choose. It will increase public safety by enabling us to hire more police officers, which will help us fight our rising crime rates.”

 

Rep. Jerome Moon (R-Maryville), who is sponsoring the bill in the House of Representatives, said, “This bill addresses the needs of our local law enforcement and emergency services agencies, ensuring they have one of the most valuable resources - sufficient personnel - to protect our citizens and keep our communities safe. Removing residency requirements will greatly expand the pool of highly-qualified applicants.”

 

Senator Kelsey said, "In Memphis, major violent crime rates are up nine percent, and the city suffered from a record of over 300 homicides in 2020. In addition, a recent analysis by Drs. Richard Janikowski and Phyllis Betts of Strategic City Solutions revealed that the Memphis Police Department is understaffed by several hundred officers and that as the number of officers in the police force increases, the levels of violent crime in Memphis decrease. In December, the City Council adopted a resolution acknowledging that the city is over 400 officers short of its hiring goal.

 

"The new bill would seek to remedy the lack of law enforcement officers by applying the practices adopted by many local police departments statewide. The Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTA), which provides assistance and training to municipal officials and employees as part of the University of Tennessee Institute for Public Service, says that most cities in Tennessee have moved away from residency requirements due to difficulties in recruiting." 


Senator Bill Hagerty, a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, on Tuesday opposed the nomination of former Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield to be the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. ... (click for more)

Walker County Board of Commissioners Chairman Shannon Whitfield was scheduled to testify Tuesday before the Georgia Senate Transportation Committee at a hearing on SB 118. It is a proposal to ... (click for more)

Senator Bill Hagerty, a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, on Tuesday opposed the nomination of former Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield to be the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. He said, “The United States needs a representative at the United Nations who fully comprehends the diplomatic, economic, technological, military, and moral dimensions of the most serious ... (click for more)

Walker County Board of Commissioners Chairman Shannon Whitfield was scheduled to testify Tuesday before the Georgia Senate Transportation Committee at a hearing on SB 118. It is a proposal to allow vehicles hauling forest products to reach a total gross weight of up to 100,000 pounds on six axles. Current law allows forest products to be hauled on five axles up to 80,000 pounds ... (click for more)

The Wacky, Revealing Police Blotter

Now and then I read your online 'Police Blotter' because it's usually fun to see what other citizens of Chattanooga have been up to. I'm not talking about real crime here; I'm talking about real stupidity or just plain silliness. This morning's list included a good one: "A woman at a residence on Hamilton Mill Drive told police she has a wildlife reserve in her back yard. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Anti-White Racism

A couple of years ago, when Hamilton County Schools superintendent Bryan Johnson affronted far more than his faculty with a mandatory “white privilege” seminar, it was probably the first openly public example of “anti-white racism” in Southeastern Tennessee. Now this virus is running rampant across the United States. The latest firestorm is raging at the elite Smith College in Northampton, ... (click for more)

Mocs Announce 2021 Beach Volleyball Schedule

In its second season as a NCAA Division I program, the Chattanooga Mocs Beach Volleyball squad and head coach Darin Van Horn have finalized its 2021 spring schedule which kicks off March 10. An affiliate member of the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC), Chattanooga has scheduled 10 regular season match dates before taking part in the OVC Championships April 29 – May 1. The ... (click for more)

Mocs' Tennis Faces Busy Week Upon return To The Court

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga men’s tennis team is back in action for the first time since Jan. 29 with three matches this week. The Mocs have a home dual against Troy between road trips to Jacksonville State and Presbyterian. UTC dropped its first two against Clemson (0-7) and Alabama (1-6) before shutting down due to COVID-19 issues within the program. The Mocs ... (click for more)


