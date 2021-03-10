Health Department Has Record Day Of 1st-Shot Vaccinations; 7,000 More Doses On The Way

The Hamilton County Health Department had a record day of first dose vaccinations on Tuesday, County Mayor Jim Coppinger said. He said over 2,200 people received the shots.

In addition, there are 7,000 more doses on the way, the county mayor said.

He said there is the possibility of converting the Alstom site to a vaccination location rather than testing - giving a fourth vaccination site.

The county health department said it has added a total of 5,750 new first dose and 3,303 new second dose Pfizer appointments to the schedule.



New First Dose Appointments:



• March 11-15 at Enterprise South Nature Park



New Second Dose Appointments:



• March 18 and 19 at Tennessee Riverpark

• March 20 and 21 at CARTA Bus Barn



People in the eligible phases are encouraged to visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov and make their appointment online.



