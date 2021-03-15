Chattanooga Christian School Has Rise In COVID Cases; Goes Virtual For 2 Weeks

Chattanooga Christian School has again moved to virtual classes, while citing a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The school is set to be online only this week and next. Students and staff will be off for Spring Break the week after that.

The campus was closed once before when there was another rise in virus cases last Nov. 10.

That decision also ended the football team's chance to compete in state playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Hamilton County Schools are fully in school and planning to do away with their "phase tracker" system.