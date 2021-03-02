 Tuesday, March 2, 2021 51.0°F   overcast   Overcast

New Phase Of Vaccines Makes Them Available To Total 1.1 Million Tennesseans

Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey announced Tuesday that the state health department will expand to Phase 1C beginning Monday, making the vaccines now available to an estimated 1.1 million Tennesseans.

 

The said the change was made due to "a large surplus of vaccines."

 

The Hamilton County Health Department will follow the state’s guidance and expand Phases to 1C on Monday as well, officials said.

 

 

Phase 1C includes those 16 and older with high-risk health conditions, including women who are pregnant.

 

Visit the Tennessee Department of Health’s Vaccine Phases website for more information about the 1C Phase: https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/vaccine-phases/.

 

Questions may be directed to the Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 423-209-8383.  


Ken Shaw Named 27th President Of Southern Adventist University

The Southern Adventist University Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Sunday, for Ken Shaw, EdD, to become the 27th president of the university. He will assume office on June 1. Dr. Shaw graduated from Southern in 1980 with a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics and will be the university’s first alum to return as president. In fact, his entire family graduated from Southern: ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Thief Gets Rock City Birdhouse; Woman Will Say "He Has A Gun" Next Time

A man on Browns Ferry Road told police that someone busted a window of his vehicle and stole items from it. The items that were taken were an Ulta Make-up set and some Rock City souvenirs, which included a metal birdhouse and coffee mug. There was no suspect information. * * * A woman on Hollyberry Lane called police because a man she knew was banging on her windows and ... (click for more)

COVID Vaccine: Fomenting Fear And Spreading Disinformation

Tennesseans have proven we are resilient and determined moving through the COVID pandemic response. Getting to this point in our state -- one of only a handful that has economic growth, open schools and an ability to see a light at the end of this proverbial tunnel -- has taken unbelievable effort. Yet, one revelation of many over the last year has been the need to reject those ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: J&J Vaccine A Godsend

Within hours after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, truckloads of the life-saving medicine were rolling out of a distribution center in Kentucky. According to a state source, Tennessee will get at least 40,000 doses early this week, and in Hamilton County as well as the rest of America, it is a Godsend. “The ... (click for more)

Rhyne Howard Selected As SEC Player Of The Year - Again

University of Kentucky junior guard Rhyne Howard has been named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year for the second straight season by league coaches after putting together yet another record-breaking season for the top-20 ranked Wildcats. Howard, who was also named to the All-SEC First Team, was joined on the list of league honors by senior guard Chasity Patterson, ... (click for more)

Chattanoogan Madison Hayes Named To SEC All-Freshman Team

After becoming a regular in the starting lineup during the second half of the season, Mississippi State's Madison Hayes was tabbed to the SEC All-Freshman Team by league coaches on Tuesday. The Chattanooga, Tennessee, native has started the last eight games for the Bulldogs and has consistently done a lot of the intangible things all season. Hayes ranks second on the team ... (click for more)


