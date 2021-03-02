New Phase Of Vaccines Makes Them Available To Total 1.1 Million Tennesseans

Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey announced Tuesday that the state health department will expand to Phase 1C beginning Monday, making the vaccines now available to an estimated 1.1 million Tennesseans.

The said the change was made due to "a large surplus of vaccines."

The Hamilton County Health Department will follow the state’s guidance and expand Phases to 1C on Monday as well, officials said.

Phase 1C includes those 16 and older with high-risk health conditions, including women who are pregnant.

Visit the Tennessee Department of Health’s Vaccine Phases website for more information about the 1C Phase: https://covid19.tn.gov/covid- 19-vaccines/vaccine-phases/ .

Questions may be directed to the Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 423-209-8383.