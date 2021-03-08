19-Year Old Shot Sunday Night In Chattanooga

A 19-year old was shot in Chattanooga on Sunday night.

At approximately 9:03 p.m., Chattanooga Police were notified by dispatch that a male victim had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers located and confirmed that the victim was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim stated that he had been shot in the 2100 block of Camden Oaks Drive. Officers then responded to that location and were able to locate and subsequently secure the crime scene.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.