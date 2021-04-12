Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

 Monday, April 12, 2021 Weather

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. 

Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.

We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly.

To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com.

In addition, like us on Facebook and Twitter and get our news sent to you "in real time."

Our Internet newspaper allows us to post stories very quickly – there is no need to wait for a press run or for carriers to deliver the paper.

It is always free to read all the articles on Chattanoogan.com.

Click on the links below and be sure to "like" us on Facebook and "follow" us on Twitter.

With the feeds, you will be able to catch up on the local news as it happens. There are immediate Facebook and Twitter feeds from all of the local news articles posted on Chattanoogan.com.
You will also receive links to the latest Opinion articles on Chattanoogan.com. 

April 12, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

April 12, 2021

Kindergarten Online Registration For Hamilton County Schools Now Open

April 12, 2021

Walker County Arrest Report For April 5-11


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Hamilton County Schools’ online registration for kindergarten is now open and will continue through Friday, April 16. Families can access kindergarten registration on the district website at ... (click for more)

Here is the Walker County arrest report for April 5-11: GRAHAM HOWARD NICK W/M 52 OFFICER LPD DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE VATES STEPHANIE MARRIE W/F 40 OFFICER MILLER WARRANT CASTEEL ... (click for more)



Opinion

The Migrant Children Should Be Welcomed With Open Arms

My greatest concern for the migrant children is they don't be mistreated or abused. Being separated from their families must be traumatic enough. They don't deserve the added trauma of being mistreated and abused. They should be welcomed with open arms. Don't worry about our own precious children. They'll get to be exposed to another language, another culture. Children ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Liberate Pilsen Again!

Dear President Biden … A perfect caper has just landed in our lap and, Mr. Commander-in-Chief, according to the School of Free Thought, we can have a hot-diggedy time with this one. Not many on your cabinet will know this but on May 6 th , 1945, the “Fightin’ Armadillos,” which you’ll recognize as the 16 th Armored of General Patton’s Third Army, liberated Plzen, Czechoslovakia ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Women Fall To Furman In SoCon Soccer Semifinal

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga battled Furman nearly to the wire, falling 1-0 in the Southern Conference women’s soccer championship semifinal at Stone Stadium Sunday afternoon. With 2:33 remaining in the game, the Paladins sent a shot into the net for the lone goal of the match. Nieva Gaither passed from the top of the box to Isabella Gutierrez on the left. Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Expect A Lot Of New Faces For Vol Basketball

Rick Barnes made an appearance at Lindsey Nelson Stadium over the weekend, which was no surprise considering the Tennessee men’s basketball coach’s background. Barnes is a baseball fan and has been a regular there over the years. Furthermore, Vols baseball hasn’t been this appealing in decades, as evidenced by a top five national ranking and another SEC series victory, this ... (click for more)


