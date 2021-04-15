Chattanooga Mayor-Elect And City Council Members To Be Sworn In On April 19 At The Tivoli Theatre

The City of Chattanooga’s Inauguration for Mayor-Elect Tim Kelly and members of the Chattanooga City Council will be held on Monday, at 10 a.m. at the Tivoli Theatre.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attendance to the inauguration ceremony will be limited only to elected officials, their guests, speakers, members of the judiciary who will be administering the oaths office, and members of the media.
The ceremony will be live-streamed on Facebook.com/CityofChattanooga. The ceremony will be rebroadcast on WTCI-TV at 11 p.m.
on Monday, and 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 22.