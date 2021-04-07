 Wednesday, April 7, 2021 78.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Judge In Sullivan Baby Doe Case Allows $2.4 Billion Judgment Trial

Wednesday, April 7, 2021

 In a ruling filed in Sullivan County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Chancellor E.G. Moody granted a default judgment against Endo Health Solutions, Inc. and Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in the case of Staubus vs. Purdue, widely recognized as the Sullivan Baby Doe suit.

The judgment details a dozen false statements Endo’s attorneys made to the court, describes a “coordinated strategy between Endo and its counsel to…interfere with the administration of justice,” and holds the companies liable for damages sought, an amount that totals $2.4 billion, prosecutors said.

The court has reserved issuing a final judgment on that amount, pending a damages trial.

The ruling can be read here.

“For years we have worked to hold major opioid producers and distributors accountable for the long-term damage they have caused in our Tennessee communities,” said Barry Staubus, district attorney general for Tennessee’s Second Judicial District. “We understood from the start that seeking justice for those babies who were born drug dependent and the rural areas that these companies victimized would constitute a fight on the level of David versus Goliath. All those harmed by this epidemic will now see Goliath face justice.”

The Sullivan Baby Doe suit was originally filed June 13, 2017, by the district attorneys general of Tennessee’s First, Second and Third Judicial Districts in Sullivan County Circuit Court in Kingsport, Tennessee. The complaint originally listed prescription opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma, L.P. and its related companies, along with Mallinckrodt PLC, Endo Pharmaceuticals, a pill mill doctor and other convicted opioid dealers as defendants.

The suit was one of the first in the nation to challenge major opioid producers, and the very first to list a baby born with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS) as a plaintiff. The suit claims that under Tennessee’s Drug Dealer Liability Act (DDLA), if a company engages in activities that facilitate over-prescription and diversion of controlled substances, they can be identified as a drug dealer and held accountable for their actions.

A December 2020 opinion filed by the Tennessee State Supreme Court affirmed the validity of that argument and the ability for plaintiffs to sue on behalf of babies harmed in utero by the opioid epidemic.

As part of the national scrutiny brought to bear on opioid producers and distributors, due in part to Sullivan Baby Doe’s arguments, Purdue and Mallinckrodt have both declared bankruptcy, with claims proceeding against them in related courts. Endo remains the only active corporate defendant.

“After a four-year fight in which Endo has tried to delay, derail and subvert justice, the court has laid bare Endo’s attempts to put their thumb on the scale of justice,” said J. Gerard Stranch IV, managing partner of Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings, the firm representing Baby Doe and participating cities and counties. “The Court laid out their deceptive and predatory actions for the public to see. This includes a dozen false statements made by Endo and their attorneys and what the court describes as a ‘coordinated strategy to interfere with the administration of justice.’

“As a result, Endo will finally be forced to account for their role in the widespread misery they have knowingly caused in rural counties throughout Northeast Tennessee, which have suffered devastating rates of addiction, overdose deaths and babies being born drug-dependent,” attorney Stranch said. “We look forward to putting our $2.4 billion damage case to a jury and ultimately seeing funds returned directly to these small communities, which have borne the brunt of Endo’s focus on financial gain.”

A hearing to determine further details in the damage case is scheduled for Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Sullivan County Circuit Court.


April 12, 2021

Police Blotter: Dropped Money Bag At Taziki's Held $3,800 Cash; Man Says He Got Fake $100 Bill From His Boss

April 7, 2021

Police Blotter: Woman Feigns Kidnapping When Other Guy Shows Up; Pair Makes Off With Woman's Purse Left Outside Walmart

April 7, 2021

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills


A woman at a residence on Market Street told police that she had stopped at Taziki's Restaurant that afternoon to pick up a to-go order and believes that she dropped her money bag out of her ... (click for more)

A man on Caruthers Road told police he wanted to report that the girl he is on and off again with was threatening to accuse him of holding her hostage. The man showed police a video where she ... (click for more)

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 BEARD, LATASHIA DENISE CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT OF PROPERTY 04/07/2021 1 HIGH, MARCUS ANTUANE ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Dropped Money Bag At Taziki's Held $3,800 Cash; Man Says He Got Fake $100 Bill From His Boss

A woman at a residence on Market Street told police that she had stopped at Taziki's Restaurant that afternoon to pick up a to-go order and believes that she dropped her money bag out of her purse. She says that it held about $3,800 cash. She said she checked with the restaurant and it had not been turned in. * * * Police were dispatched to St. Peter's Episcopal School, ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Woman Feigns Kidnapping When Other Guy Shows Up; Pair Makes Off With Woman's Purse Left Outside Walmart

A man on Caruthers Road told police he wanted to report that the girl he is on and off again with was threatening to accuse him of holding her hostage. The man showed police a video where she said he was not holding her hostage and that she did it because she didn't want the other guy that had pulled up to see her to know what was going on. Police recovered a stolen vehicle in the ... (click for more)

Opinion

"Doc" Was The Best Of Us

One of my mentors at UTC passed away recently. Dr. Richard "Doc" Wilson was a mentor and friend. He was crazy smart as an award-winning author. His desk reference set of the U.S. presidents won the highest honor in its category. He was also very kind and a servant to anyone who needed help. When our fraternity house burned down he cleared his rental house for everyone that ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Stop All Mail-In Votes

I’m willing to bet a dime to your doughnut that the commissioner of Major League Baseball, the CEO of Coca-Cola, and the CEO of Delta Air Lines have never voted absentee. Two of these guys have voted the “American way” their whole lives while Coca-Cola’s James Caney is a British citizen so all he can do is make noise about NOB (none of his business, with an accent of a very American ... (click for more)

Sports

Game Time Set For UTC Semifinal vs Furman

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women’s soccer team will travel Saturday, April 10 to Greenville, S.C., to take on Furman in the semifinal round of the Southern Conference Tournament. The match is set to kickoff at 7:00 p.m. at Stone Stadium. The Mocs finished 6-2-1 against the league for its best finish in program history in third place. Furman went 6-0-2 against ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: A Big Dance Report Card

The teacher in me has decided to give the recent NCAA Tournament grades for things they accomplished in this COVID-19 season. Most are good, but there are a few things the reigning body of control in collegiate athletics needs to work on. First, the fact that a tournament was played at all is certainly credible. Last year, as the virus was just making its way into the country, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors