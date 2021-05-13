 Thursday, May 13, 2021 64.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for April 30 - May 6:

04-30-21

 

Eaton, Tamatha Renee, 44, 314 McBrien Road, Chattanooga, TN, arrested on charges of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Illegal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Duty Upon Striking Fixtures upon Highway, Prescription Drugs not in Original Container, and DUI/Drugs.

 

Davis, James P., 33, of 112 Park Lake Road, Fort Oglethorpe, GA, arrested on charges of DUI/Alcohol, and Following too Closely.

 

Sharp, Audrianna K., 18, of 5647 Hunter Road, Ooltewah, TN, arrested on charge of Theft by Shoplifting.

 

Bracey, David Edwin, 41, of 697 Cross Street, Rossville, GA, arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass – Family Violence, Simple Battery – Family Violence, and Obstruction of Officer(s).

 

05-01-21

 

Vandergriff, Tracy, 51, of 492 Flagstone Drive, Rossville, GA, arrested for Bench Warrant.

 

Ragsdale, Christopher, 52, of 499 Thomas Drive, Rossville, GA, arrested on charge of Theft by Shoplifting.

 

05-02-21

 

Stone, Jennifer Renee, 44, of 804 Thomas Road, Apt.

B, Fort Oglethorpe, GA, arrested for another agency.

 

05-03-21

 

Johnson, Elias Trexler, 22, of 2075 N. Highway 341, Rossville, GA, arrested on charges of DUI/Alcohol, and Following too Closely.

 

05-04-21

 

Jordan, Kelsi Alyssa, 26, of 1838 Creek Road, Wildwood, GA, arrested for Probation Violation.

 

Stewart, Deasia, 24, of 15 Garth Street, Rossville, GA, arrested on charges of Driving while License Suspended/Revoked, and Speeding.

 

Lykes, Nashaya M., 18, 3515 5th Avenue, Chattanooga, TN, arrested on charges of DUI/Drugs, Failure to Maintain Lane, Consuming Alcoholic Beverage or Possessing Open Alcoholic Beverage Container while in Passenger Area of Motor Vehicle, Purchasing Alcohol under the age of 21, and Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce.

 

05-05-21

 

Slaughter, Mykayla D., 23, of 131 Cedar Grove Lane, Fort Oglethorpe, GA, arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault, and Obstruction of Officers.

 

 

 

 

 

 


Opinion

Please Stop Calling Us “Latinx”

We’re asking nicely, because we think the use of the term has been mostly well-intentioned. But let’s start with some numbers: a mere 3 percent of Americans of Latin-American descent use “Latinx” to describe themselves. This is based on a 2020 Pew Research poll of about 3,000 American Latinos. Those who want for “Latinx” to become the default say it’s preferable because it’s ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Earn Life's "Free Lunches"

The worst debacle in our nation’s history, it is beginning to be proven, was when the United States was quarantined during the COVID-19 epidemic. Our economy – from employment to production – was stymied. Our next generation responded with virtually no education for an entire year and a surging teen suicide epidemic and the biggest profits that were made in the second half of 2020 ... (click for more)

Sports

Villalobos And Carrera-Garcia Lead Red Wolves To 1-0 Start

USL League One announced on Monday the Team of the Week Presented by Cleer Audio for Week 5 of the 2021 regular season, with two of Chattanooga's players named to the 11 after the Red Wolves handed 2019 Champions North Texas SC their first home lose in nearly two years. José Carrera García, Chattanooga Red Wolves SC: It was an all-action display from the Chattanooga midfielder ... (click for more)

UTC's Weissenbach Earns First Team All-SoCon Softball Nod

After leading the team in multiple offensive categories, Chattanooga Mocs softball graduate outfielder Hayleigh Weissenbach has been named an All-Southern Conference First Team selection, the league office announced Wednesday afternoon. In addition to Weissenbach, junior infielder Emily Coltharp was named to the All-Southern Conference Second Team while freshman infielder ... (click for more)


