Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for April 30 - May 6:

04-30-21

Eaton, Tamatha Renee, 44, 314 McBrien Road, Chattanooga, TN, arrested on charges of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Illegal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Duty Upon Striking Fixtures upon Highway, Prescription Drugs not in Original Container, and DUI/Drugs.

Davis, James P., 33, of 112 Park Lake Road, Fort Oglethorpe, GA, arrested on charges of DUI/Alcohol, and Following too Closely.

Sharp, Audrianna K., 18, of 5647 Hunter Road, Ooltewah, TN, arrested on charge of Theft by Shoplifting.

Bracey, David Edwin, 41, of 697 Cross Street, Rossville, GA, arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass – Family Violence, Simple Battery – Family Violence, and Obstruction of Officer(s).

05-01-21

Vandergriff, Tracy, 51, of 492 Flagstone Drive, Rossville, GA, arrested for Bench Warrant.

Ragsdale, Christopher, 52, of 499 Thomas Drive, Rossville, GA, arrested on charge of Theft by Shoplifting.

05-02-21

Stone, Jennifer Renee, 44, of 804 Thomas Road, Apt. B, Fort Oglethorpe, GA, arrested for another agency.

05-03-21

Johnson, Elias Trexler, 22, of 2075 N. Highway 341, Rossville, GA, arrested on charges of DUI/Alcohol, and Following too Closely.

05-04-21

Jordan, Kelsi Alyssa, 26, of 1838 Creek Road, Wildwood, GA, arrested for Probation Violation.

Stewart, Deasia, 24, of 15 Garth Street, Rossville, GA, arrested on charges of Driving while License Suspended/Revoked, and Speeding.

Lykes, Nashaya M., 18, 3515 5th Avenue, Chattanooga, TN, arrested on charges of DUI/Drugs, Failure to Maintain Lane, Consuming Alcoholic Beverage or Possessing Open Alcoholic Beverage Container while in Passenger Area of Motor Vehicle, Purchasing Alcohol under the age of 21, and Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce.

05-05-21

Slaughter, Mykayla D., 23, of 131 Cedar Grove Lane, Fort Oglethorpe, GA, arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault, and Obstruction of Officers.