June 29, 2021
June 28, 2021
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ACEVEDO, ALFREDO ADRIAN
2818 MOUNTAIN VIEW ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS ... (click for more)
A man suffered possible life-threatening injuries when he was stabbed at the end of a road rage incident on Highway 153 on Sunday afternoon.
Alex Olan Eugene Stewart, 38, was charged with ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ACEVEDO, ALFREDO ADRIAN
2818 MOUNTAIN VIEW ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
ANDERSON, JOSHUA JOSHUA
2400 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BAYLISS, ... (click for more)
A man suffered possible life-threatening injuries when he was stabbed at the end of a road rage incident on Highway 153 on Sunday afternoon.
Alex Olan Eugene Stewart, 38, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and reckless driving.
The victim said he was slowing down due to traffic congestion when Stewart sped up behind him. He said he tapped his ... (click for more)
We bought this place in Collegedale in 1996. The property was covered with kudzu and garbage. It came right up to the house. The price was low enough that cleanup and repair was very feasible.
I was in Japan when we took occupancy. Myrna started the clean-up and painting of those areas that did not need major renovation. Our foster-son Joe Spurlock, a contractor, helped her. ... (click for more)
NOTE: This article has appeared in the last week in several in-state news websites that explains how redistricting works. Once every 10 years, right after the new census in taken, bipartisan committees at the state, county, and local levels determine what is a fair representation of the voters, altering district boundaries to establish an equal population balance. Written by a knowledgeable ... (click for more)
Minor League Baseball has announced that Chattanooga Lookouts right-hander Graham Ashcraft has been named the Double-A South Player of the Week (6/21 – 6/27).
In his team debut, Ashcraft made quite the first impression. The 2019 draft pick began his Double-A career by throwing six perfect innings against the Rocket City Trash Pandas before surrendering an infield hit in the seventh ... (click for more)
Memories of an early-season five game winning streak have long since passed by for the Hawks Talon Gaming Club lost their sixth and seventh straight contests on Saturday evening. The team’s leaky defense has continued to be an issue, with Talon being outscored by a combined 47 points this weekend.
“We’ve got to fix our team defense. Right now, we’re suffering in that department,” ... (click for more)