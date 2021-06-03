Arrest Made In Slaying At Skyzoo Bar Location

An arrest has been made in a case in which a 32-year-old man was killed and a 45-year-old man injured in an early morning shooting on Saturday at the site of the Skyzoo bar on Lee Highway.
Chattanooga Police Department's Fugitive Unit took Kristijian Mrkonjic into custody in connection with the shooting in the parking lot of 5709 Lee Highway. Mrkonjic, 29, is charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. He was booked into Silverdale Detention Center on Thursday.
The victim was identified as Eric Grant.
At approximately 2:20 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 5700 block of Lee Highway on a report of a person shot.
Upon arrival officers located two men suffering from gunshot wounds and secured the scene.
Hamilton County EMS responded and transported both victims to a local hospital.
Eric Grant succumbed to his injuries, while the other man was listed has having non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. They learned that there was a verbal argument between several people when a suspect produced a firearm and began shooting.