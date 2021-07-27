 Tuesday, July 27, 2021 77.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BISHOP, DILLIAN B 
606 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

CHECHAKOS, PASEY L 
UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 374115058 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
RECKLESS DRIVING

COLEMAN, COREY DEWAYNE 
1203 SANFORD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

COX, REGINALD VAN 
2914 HAYWOOD DRIVE APT 2A CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CULBERTSON, LLOYD KEITH 
3926 N QUAIL LN CHATTANOOGA, 374153939 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DERRICK, TERENCE LEE 
1217 COLLINS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

FARMER, ERICA NIKKO 
1609 W.

51ST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY

FENNELL, WILLIAM 
2505 WILDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GRAY, DYREY 
908 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101211 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HARRIS, CHARLENA LATRICE 
1503 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063318 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

HENRY, NICHOLAS CHRISTOPHER 
423 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HILL, JUWAN 
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: 
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HUFSTETLER, DARRELL 
1803 B TIMESVILLE ROAD SIGNAL MTN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

IRELAND, MARK ANTHONY 
1830 YAP ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

JENKINS, CORNELIUS LEE 
1010 NORTH LARCHMONT AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

JOHNSON, KEVIN A 
1744 SANTA BARBRA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

LEWIS, JOSEPH DUANE 
800 WALKER AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

MOBLEY, CHANEL 
2593 E 40TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PALMER, JAMES T 
6163 HUNTER ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

PRICE, RONNIE LYNN 
HOMELESS SOUTH PITTSBURGH, 37380 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
CRIMINAL LITTERING
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

QUARLES, BAILEY 
5500 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SCHREINER, ANDREW MARK 
8907 HURRICAN RIDGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

SHACKLEFORD, MICHAELA 
3711 FOUNTAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY U/$1000

SIMMONS, DEMEICO DARRIN 
2593 E 40TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SMITH, ELIZABETH LOUISE 
8425 WEST CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STONECIPHER, AMBER LYNN 
4835 RANCO DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
FAILURE TO APPEAR

TRAMBLE, KEVIN ANTONIO 
1808 S WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TRIMBLE, QUINCY ALEXANDER 
2915 NORTH CHAMBERLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

WESTFIELD, ARIEL YVONNE 
3994 HARBOR HILLS RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1000

WILLIAMS, DARNESE 
1610 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WILSON, STEPHANIE RENEE 
603 ASHLAND TER CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

WITCHER, WILLIE 
2603 E 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE


