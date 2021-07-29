 Thursday, July 29, 2021 91.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Weatherphone Service Could Be Coming To An End In Chattanooga

Thursday, July 29, 2021

Remember when you called a number at American National Bank using your rotary phone and found out the time of day, temperature and weather forecast.

Chattanoogan Pat Wilson noted, "My children learned to use the phone by dialing that once-familiar number."

Well, that service is still around in Chattanooga, but maybe not for long.

A spokesman for Weatherphone said the latest successor to American National no longer wants to sponsor the service.

He said it will go away unless a new sponsor is found.

Randall Hinton said, "Rather than killing the phone lines and taking the equipment to the landfill the bank is allowing us to try and locate someone to continue the, obviously, important service in Chattanooga during the next 30 days."

He gave these facts on the local service:

"We've provided the equipment for Chattanooga since before Trust Company of Georgia merged with Sun Banks of Florida to become Suntrust.

"There are between five and 10 phone lines at the bank to handle the fluctuating number of calls to 423-265-1411 which can spike higher than the top average of 5,000 per day.

"I have asked the bank to allow any new provider to use the existing equipment rather than having to buy new equipment.  The temporary Truist ID will be removed and a permanent ID will be made for the new provider.

"Since there shouldn't be any new equipment, the only initial cost will be about $300.00 for a new temperature sensor and wiring.  On-going costs will be whatever they are charged for their phone lines and $95 per month to us for the forecast service and certain repairs.

"It's been quite some time since ads were on the service, but spaces exist for several."



July 29, 2021

Police Blotter: Banks Welcome Defrauded Customer; Wallet Missing At Walnut Street Bridge

A woman on Walsh Road said she received 11 letters from Suntrust Bank regarding various accounts that she had opened with them. She said she immediately contacted Suntrust and they closed the fraudulent accounts. She has now received letters from various locations thanking her for opening accounts with them. She has frozen her credit and notified each of the creditors. * * * ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has 1 More Coronavirus Death, 188 New Cases

Hamilton County had 188 new coronavirus cases reported on Thursday, bringing the total to 47,051. There has been one more death from the virus, a white female between the ages of 71-80, and the total is at 515 in the county. The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 45,513, which is 97 percent, and there are 1,023 active cases. There ... (click for more)

Enough Is Enough, Time's Up

The unvaccinated children who are 12 years old and younger will go to school in a couple of weeks and I understand that only 70 percent of the employees of the Hamilton County Schools are vaccinated. This is unacceptable. School board members and the superintendent are responsible for the safety of all these students and they should not have to run the risk of contacting the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Defunded Police Stagger

Just a year ago, our liberal-led cities were ordering the riot police to “stand down,” and their city councils were demanding police budgets be trimmed by over 50 percent. The idea of using psychology types to defuse a problem rather than a badge-and-a-gun greatly appealed to anti-cop enthusiasts. But now the “chickens have come home to roost” and those hand-twisters like Seattle ... (click for more)

Vols' Velus Jones, Jr. Named To Paul Hornung Award Watch List

The Louisville Sports Commission announced Thursday morning that Tennessee redshirt senior wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. is one of 57 college football players selected to the watch list for the 2021 Paul Hornung Award presented by Texas Roadhouse. The Paul Hornung Award is given annually by the Louisville Sports Commission (LSC) to the most versatile player in major college ... (click for more)

UTC Announces Scrappy Switchback Program To Aid Community

Earlier this week, the Chattanooga Mocs marketing & ticketing operation announced the re-launch of the Mocs Merchants program. Today comes news of another initiative aimed at helping our community and serviced by the philanthropy of our alumni, fans and donors. The Scrappy Switchback is initiated in 2020-21. It was developed to provide Mocs fans an opportunity to give ... (click for more)


