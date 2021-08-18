Erlanger Adjusts Visitation Policy In Response To Rising COVID-19 Cases

 Wednesday, August 18, 2021 77.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Erlanger Health System announces changes to the visitation policy in an effort to curb community spread and protect staff, patients, and the community at large. Beginning Wednesday, all Erlanger hospitals are suspending visitation, with limited exceptions.

The visitation policy for end-of-life, Obstetrics, NICU, and Children’s Hospital at Erlanger will remain unchanged. Limited exceptions, including special needs, will be granted on a case-by-case basis.

“These are not decisions we take lightly,” said Rachel Harris, chief nurse executive at Erlanger. “Erlanger recognizes the importance of caregivers and family in the healing environment and we work hard to make sure those who need this assistance have it. It is our mission to compassionately care for our patients, and we take their safety, as well as that of our staff and community, very seriously.” 

The decision to limit visitors was made after careful consideration of the changing situation with COVID-19 and the rapid community spread, said officials. Erlanger officials will continuously monitor this situation and make changes as needed.

Masks are required for everyone inside all Erlanger facilities.

