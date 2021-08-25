AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 8/25/21

Your browser does not support the HTML5 audio element.
August 25, 2021
County Commissioner Warren Mackey said it is time for a Democrat to serve as chairman of the County Commission.
He said at one time the chairmanship was passed around without regard to party,
One adult and four children are safe following a bathroom fire at a residence on Miller Drive on Wednesday afternoon.
At 12:39 p.m., Chattanooga firefighters were called to a home in the 5500 block and spotted smoke on arrival. The resident stated that they heard a pop, spotted flames in the bathroom, called 911 and quickly evacuated the structure with the children.
Crews
It is deeply disturbing to see a public official speak callously of another public official’s character without any evidence to back up the statement. Councilwoman Coonrod unjustly spoke of Judge Paty as to a manner to slander the reputation of an admired and revered servant of the city of Chattanooga.
Judge Paty serves the people by administering the law with decency and
No one has done more to promote civil rights in our community than Rev. Paul McDaniel. Throughout his life he stood for what was right and did so in ways that projected a quiet effectiveness that so often is lacking in today’s world.
While many knew him as a pastor, county commissioner or civic leader, Rev. McDaniel was also a commissioner on the Tennessee Human Rights Commission.
The 18th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs continue fall camp in preparation for the 2021 campaign. GoMocs.com moves to the seventh installment in its 9-point season preview series moving to edge of the offensive line, the hybrid position that is the tight end.
Starters Returning (1): Chris James
Starters Lost (0): N/A
Returnees with career starts (2): Jay Gibson, Juwan Tyus
... (click for more)
he 2021 Lee women's soccer team will have an even bigger target on their backs this season after being ranked No. 6 in the country according to the United Soccer Coaches Preseason Poll.
The Lady Flames posted an 8-1-2 mark in the COVID shortened 2020 season, which was played in the spring of 2021. Lee advanced to the championship game of the Gulf South Conference Spring Championship