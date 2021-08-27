 Friday, August 27, 2021 89.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Bonds Sold For 245-Room Hotel At McLemore On Lookout Mountain; Construction Starts Next Month

Friday, August 27, 2021

The ownership of the McLemore resort on Lookout Mountain said bonds have been sold to fund the construction of a 245-room lodge, conference center and spa along the eastern edge of Lookout Mountain.

Duane Horton, who is spearheading the project, said construction will commence next month. The soon-to-be named lodge will open in late 2023.

The effort was led by Steve Coma, director of Hilltop Securities, and co-managed by Truist Bank. The total bond offering will provide over $188 million in funding for the project.

The lodge at McLemore will be a Curio Collection Hotel by Hilton and is projected to provide approximately 2,000 construction jobs. Once opened, the lodge, conference center and spa will employ over 300 full-time, direct employees.

Atlanta-based General Contractor, New South Construction has obtained permits for land disturbance, as well as for foundations. Chattanooga-based, GenTech Construction will provide Construction Management services.

Mr. Horton said, “McLemore’s world-class team has been together for the better part of a decade. This milestone is a testament to their commitment and perseverance to create a destination to serve our community and guests for generations to come.”

He said one of the most critical members of the team has been Chattanooga-based law firm Miller & Martin. “Miller & Martin has been working with us since the very beginning. In the end, there were over a dozen law firms and untold attorney’s involved on this transaction. The skill of negotiation with a get it done attitude were crucial to the success of this effort.”

The five-star lodge, conference center and spa will offer multi-level dining and entertainment terraces, infinity edge pools and spas, as well as spaces that blend the building with the landscape, including a large outdoor events venue. The completed facility will provide banquet and meeting space for corporate events and weddings, as well as on-site lodging for golfers, families and couples looking for a romantic getaway.

Mr. Horton said, “We met with a number of hotel groups and selected Hilton because of their enthusiasm for the project and location. The Curio Collection by Hilton gives us the flexibility to design this project in a manner that respects the natural setting, local history, and the vision provided by our world class team.”

Numerous on-site amenities are planned for guests to the McLemore property, including swimming pools, a fitness facility, yoga studio, and retail center. An outdoor program will also provide guests with guides and gear to enjoy the numerous outdoor activities available at McLemore and the surrounding area, including hiking, rock climbing and bouldering, mountain biking and road cycling, spelunking, hang gliding, and paragliding.

Mr. Horton said, “McLemore is surrounded by thousands of acres of federal and state parks and protected wildlife areas. We are looking forward to introducing people to the undiscovered natural beauty of northwest Georgia and the tremendous opportunities the Chattanooga metropolitan area has to offer.”

Hart Howerton Master Planner, Roland Aberg said, “McLemore is and will be a landmark destination. Every venue within the hotel is designed in response to the unique nuances of Lookout Mountain’s rugged terrain - from its dining options, indoor and outdoor bar options, to the conference center and variety of guest accommodations. The lodge will offer stunning views of McLemore Cove, Pigeon Mountain and the Blue Ridge Mountains.”

Providing hospitality management oversight is Atlanta-based Valor Hospitality, which is led by Glaswegian, Euan McGlashan, whose launch of the Cape Grace hotel in South Africa secured the number one spot in the world by Condé Nast Traveler’s 2000 Reader’s Choice award.

“McLemore provides us with the unique opportunity to continue our mission of reimagining hospitality,” said Mr. McGlashan. “The mixture of southern hospitality with Valor’s service-based DNA gives us an extraordinary opportunity to position McLemore as a world-class destination.”

His team is currently managing Club operations at McLemore, including The Creag restaurant and the Stay & Play program, with the oversight of General Manager, Tom Schreiner. Adding to the line-up are Craig Peavy and Thomas Palmer, each a principal in Chattanooga-based firm, Tinker Ma, and Architects of Record for the hotel at McLemore.

“We challenged ourselves to create a place that is both reflective of and complimentary to McLemore’s vistas,” said Mr. Peavy. “Bringing such an economic catalyst to the region is going to be a journey of a lifetime.”

Mr. Palmer said,, “Our greatest desire is for our work to celebrate this place and create opportunities for more people to discover and appreciate the natural beauty of McLemore and Walker County.”

Mr. Horton said, "None of the progress made would be possible without support from Walker County leaders. From the first meeting with Commissioner Shannon Whitfield and Robert Wardlaw, they were open to our ideas and encouraged us to do all we could to meet local needs. We’re encouraged by the fact that our efforts will be transformational to the place that has been so supportive to our efforts.” 


August 27, 2021

McKamey Animal Center Reaches Maximum Capacity, Suspends Non-Emergency Intakes

August 27, 2021

Chattanooga Hospitals Halting COVID Tests At The Emergency To Devote Care To Surge Of Patients

August 27, 2021

Police Blotter: Police Check Out Hot Man With No Shirt Looking In Window Of House; Pair In Front Of Credit Union Was Just Talking Budget


McKamey Animal Center has reached maximum capacity and is therefore temporarily suspending non-emergency intake of animals. "With over 600 animals in care, this challenging decision is necessary ... (click for more)

CHI Memorial, Erlanger Health System and Parkridge Health System said they will not be administering COVID-19 tests in the Emergency Room to patients with non-emergent symptoms such as runny ... (click for more)

A caller told police that a white male with no shirt on was sitting at an address on Moss Street looking through the back window of a house. Police found a man and asked what he was doing and ... (click for more)



Breaking News

McKamey Animal Center Reaches Maximum Capacity, Suspends Non-Emergency Intakes

McKamey Animal Center has reached maximum capacity and is therefore temporarily suspending non-emergency intake of animals. "With over 600 animals in care, this challenging decision is necessary to ensure the shelter can continue providing high-quality and life-saving care to those already in the Center," officials said. "MAC is not the only shelter at or over capacity at the ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Hospitals Halting COVID Tests At The Emergency To Devote Care To Surge Of Patients

CHI Memorial, Erlanger Health System and Parkridge Health System said they will not be administering COVID-19 tests in the Emergency Room to patients with non-emergent symptoms such as runny nose, persistent cough, or change in taste or smell. Officials said, "We will only be testing patients in the Emergency Room with more significant symptoms that would require hospitalization, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Demand The County Commission End Partisan Politics

There was a time when the County Commission was more open and we worked together irrespective of party to support the needs of all of our communities. When we elect the new chairperson next week, the criteria for electing a new chairperson should be devoid of party lines. Here’s why: it matters that the chair embodies the values, policies and practices that matter to all people, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: “Somebody’s Some One”

Lauren Powers is a critical care nurse at the world famed Massachusetts General Hospital. Not long ago I discovered a story she had written while caring for a man who succumbed to COVID-19 entitled, “I am an ICU nurse. We are drowning.” She wrote the story on a popular medical website, ‘KevinMD.com’ and I think both the vaccinated and unvaccinated among us should read it: - - ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Football Preview: Secial Teams Look To Be Just That... Special

The 18th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs continue fall camp in preparation for the 2021 campaign. GoMocs.com moves to the eighth installment in its 9-point season preview series moving to edge of the offensive line, the hybrid position that is the tight end. Starters Returning (3): Gabe Boring, Cody Olszewski, Skyler WIlson Starters Lost (0): N/A Impact Transfers (2): Jason ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Remembering Tim Neighbors

As we enter week two of the high school football season in the Tennessee Valley, I'm reminded of great players I have seen play this wonderful game in the 46 years I've lived here. I'm not going to name them all because it would take up too much space and time. But there is always one who comes to mind. It's the late Tim Neighbors who starred at Soddy-Daisy High School in the late ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors