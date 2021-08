Upcoming Health Department Vaccination Events Announced For Week Of Aug. 9; No Appointment Needed

The Hamilton County Health Department is offering (Pfizer) COVID-19 vaccination events at multiple locations this week. No appointment is necessary, and anyone 12 years of age and older is eligible. The vaccination event calendar is available at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov . Visit the webpage frequently as new events are added throughout the week, officials said. The COVID-19 hotline is available to answer questions at 423-209-8383.Vaccination Events:Monday, Aug.Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.Hamilton County Health Department Back-to-School Event, 921 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.Sequoyah Health Center Back-to-School Event, 9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.Ooltewah Health Center Back-to-School Event, 5520 High St, Ooltewah, TN 37363, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.Tuesday, Aug. 10Ladies of Charity, 2821 Rossville Blvd, Chattanooga, TN 37407, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.Super Carniceria Loa, 400a Chickamauga Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421, 3-6 p.m.Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.Hamilton County Health Department Back-to-School Event, 921 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.Sequoyah Health Center Back-to-School Event, 9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.Ooltewah Health Center Back-to-School Event, 5520 High St, Ooltewah, TN 37363, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.Wednesday, Aug. 11Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.Hamilton County Health Department Back-to-School Event, 921 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.Sequoyah Health Center Back-to-School Event, 9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.Ooltewah Health Center Back-to-School Event, 5520 High St, Ooltewah, TN 37363, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.Birchwood Clinic, 5625 TN-60 Birchwood, TN 37308, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.Thursday, Aug. 12Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.Hamilton County Health Department Back-to-School Event, 921 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.Sequoyah Health Center Back-to-School Event, 9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.Ooltewah Health Center Back-to-School Event, 5520 High St, Ooltewah, TN 37363, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.Friday, Aug. 13Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.Hamilton County Health Department Back-to-School Event, 921 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.Sequoyah Health Center Back-to-School Event, 9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.Ooltewah Health Center Back-to-School Event, 5520 High St, Ooltewah, TN 37363, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.Saturday, Aug. 14Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.Sunday, Aug. 15No eventsTo accelerate the vaccination process, print and complete the vaccine encounter form available under the “handouts” tab at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov

