Native Of Small Alabama Town Lucius “Too Tall” Winston Gets To Travel The World With The Globetrotters

A red-white-and-blue basketball becomes a singular colorful blur in the hands of Lucius “Too Tall” Winston. In November 2020, the best ball handler on the Globetrotters set a world record for the most figure-eight moves performed with basketball in one minute (62). Not even Gary Payton in his prime could take the ball from Too Tall when the Tuskegee University alum is in his routine.

“That was a record I wanted to get,” Winston said.

“When I was practicing, the highest I got was 62, and I think the record was 61. If the ball bounces and it goes off your leg, it stops. Doesn’t matter if you’ve been perfect for 59 seconds. It’s hard to do.”

Winston and the world-famous Globetrotters will be back in Chattanooga for the second time in less than a year when they play at McKenzie Arena on Jan. 29. The last contest in July saw the Globetrotters defeat the hapless Washington Generals 109-91, and there is little doubt Winston will be dribbling circles around them again in a few weeks.

“My family made dribbling fun and taught me how to dribble with both of my hands,” Winston said. “In the game of basketball, you want to do everything equally well with your strong and weak hand.”

While putting on a show is a great privilege as a Globetrotter, what Winston truly loves about his position as a showman is being able to work with children. For him, emphasizing education and its importance is what matters to him.

“The number one thing is being able to go to school and talk to kids,” Winston, who is a coach at an Alabama high school, said. “Growing up, I had such a community and family who pushed me even when I didn’t want to push myself. No matter what your background is, you can accomplish your dreams.”

Though Winston is from a town (Russellville, Ala.) of less than 10,000 people, he has traveled the world as a Globetrotter. He went to Spain recently and has been to every state in the USA as a part of the Globetrotters.

“It’s an honor to be part of an organization that spreads peace, love, joy, and happiness around the world,” Winston said. “We’re coming to Chattanooga as a part of the “Spread the Game Tour” and it’s not just about the dunks and trick shots.”

He said he hasn’t gone to Russellville as a Globetrotter (although he still lives there when not traveling), but Winston has performed in nearby Huntsville. During his high school days in Alabama, Winston said a coach told him he wasn’t tough enough to succeed because he did not want to play football.

“I love playing football, but I knew I wasn't going to go that route when I got to college,” Winston said. “I haven’t forgotten about that. No matter what obstacle I’m facing, I just have to find a way and make it happen.”

Now a successful basketball star for the world’s most famous team, Winston is always on the road and on the move. He said that while it can be a grind, it is a challenge he enjoys.

“One of the things I love is our “Magic Fans” time, when I get to spin the ball on kids’ fingers and see their eyes light up when they can see they can do what I do,” Winston said. “I’ll cherish those memories for the rest of my life.”

After spending time at Cadence Coffee on Seventh Street, he went down to the Aquarium, where he made eyes light up and smiles appear. He dribbled, spun, and bounced the ball with various children (and some spell-bound adults) while taking in the aquatic life in between displays of skill.

“I’m a trickster and a ball handler, so if you come see me on the 29th, you might see me take one of my famous backwards shots from half court,” Winston said. “You’re going to laugh and see a ton of fan interaction. It’s going to be amazing.”

* * *

Do you have an opinion on this article, or have a story you believe needs coverage? You can contact the author at Joseph.A.Dycus@gmail.com or on Twitter at @joseph_dycus.