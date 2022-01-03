Marc Gravitt To Seek Re-Election As County Register

Marc Gravitt announced he is seeking re-election to serve as the Hamilton County Register of Deeds.

He said, “Since first being elected three years ago, not only has the Register’s Office been entrusted to account for over $64 million in state and local mandated funds, but has also remitted over $6.5 million to the Hamilton County General Fund. I’m also proud to say, during this time, our audit reports have no findings or negative comments”.

In addition to the collection, and remitting to the Tennessee Department of Revenue the state mandated taxes and fees, the Register’s Office is also responsible for recording 98 different types of documents. Most of those are real estate related, however, they also include UCC Filings, charters, judgements, military discharges, powers of attorney, as well as many other.

“During my time in office, my staff has recorded, indexed and scanned over 248,000 document sets, which is a testament to the dedication of my staff. My Chief Deputy and Deputy Clerks are tremendous public servants to the citizens of Hamilton County, and haven’t missed a beat during the pandemic. I can’t speak highly enough of them,” Mr. Gravitt said.

He said,, “I think it’s important for government agencies to remain up to date with modern technology to serve the citizens. A couple of years ago, the Register’s Office developed our own in-house, Property Fraud Alert System. This is a free service to those Hamilton County property owners that sign up. Afterward, if a document is recorded on the property or in the name you enter, you will receive an email notification. This is an effort to help deter fraudulent deed filings”

“In my next term, I would like to focus on scanning and indexing our earliest books, and get them in our online system. By doing so, all documents going back to 1796 will be available without having to come into our office."

Prior to being elected County Register, Mr. Gravitt was a real estate broker and auctioneer. He also served as a state representative as a member of the 108th, 109th and 110th General Assemblies and a member of the East Ridge City Council.

Mr. Gravitt is serving his third year as the Legislative Chair for the Tennessee Register’s Association, is a member of the Legislative Committee for the County Officials Association of Tennessee, as well as currently serving as treasurer of the East Tennessee Register’s Association which consists of 33 counties.