 Monday, January 3, 2022 36.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Marc Gravitt To Seek Re-Election As County Register

Monday, January 3, 2022

Marc Gravitt announced he is seeking re-election to serve as the Hamilton County Register of Deeds.

 

He said, “Since first being elected three years ago, not only has the Register’s Office been entrusted to account for over $64 million in state and local mandated funds, but has also remitted over $6.5 million to the Hamilton County General Fund.  I’m also proud to say, during this time, our audit reports have no findings or negative comments”.

 

In addition to the collection, and remitting to the Tennessee Department of Revenue the state mandated taxes and fees, the Register’s Office is also responsible for recording 98 different types of documents.  Most of those are real estate related, however, they also include UCC Filings, charters, judgements, military discharges, powers of attorney, as well as many other. 

 

“During my time in office, my staff has recorded, indexed and scanned over 248,000 document sets, which is a testament to the dedication of my staff.  My Chief Deputy and Deputy Clerks are tremendous public servants to the citizens of Hamilton County, and haven’t missed a beat during the pandemic.  I can’t speak highly enough of them,” Mr.

Gravitt said.

 

He said,, “I think it’s important for government agencies to remain up to date with modern technology to serve the citizens.  A couple of years ago, the Register’s Office developed our own in-house, Property Fraud Alert System.  This is a free service to those Hamilton County property owners that sign up.  Afterward, if a document is recorded on the property or in the name you enter, you will receive an email notification.  This is an effort to help deter fraudulent deed filings”

 

“In my next term, I would like to focus on scanning and indexing our earliest books, and get them in our online system.  By doing so, all documents going back to 1796 will be available without having to come into our office." 

 

Prior to being elected County Register, Mr. Gravitt was a real estate broker and auctioneer.  He also served as a state representative as a member of the 108th, 109th and 110th General Assemblies and a member of the East Ridge City Council.

 

Mr. Gravitt is serving his third year as the Legislative Chair for the Tennessee Register’s Association, is a member of the Legislative Committee for the County Officials Association of Tennessee, as well as currently serving as treasurer of the East Tennessee Register’s Association which consists of 33 counties.

 

 


January 3, 2022

Man Charged With Domestic Assault, Leaving 2 Children Under The Age Of 5 Alone

January 3, 2022

Marc Gravitt To Seek Re-Election As County Register

January 3, 2022

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News


A Chattanooga man is charged with domestic assault and leaving two children under the age of five alone. On New Year’s Eve, law enforcement went to Bunker Hill Road and spoke to a woman, ... (click for more)

Marc Gravitt announced he is seeking re-election to serve as the Hamilton County Register of Deeds. He said, “Since first being elected three years ago, not only has the Register’s Office ... (click for more)

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Man Charged With Domestic Assault, Leaving 2 Children Under The Age Of 5 Alone

A Chattanooga man is charged with domestic assault and leaving two children under the age of five alone. On New Year’s Eve, law enforcement went to Bunker Hill Road and spoke to a woman, who told them she and Erick Clayton Lemley got into an argument the night before. She said the argument became so intense she hid underneath her children’s bed in order to get away. ... (click for more)

Marc Gravitt To Seek Re-Election As County Register

Marc Gravitt announced he is seeking re-election to serve as the Hamilton County Register of Deeds. He said, “Since first being elected three years ago, not only has the Register’s Office been entrusted to account for over $64 million in state and local mandated funds, but has also remitted over $6.5 million to the Hamilton County General Fund. I’m also proud to say, during ... (click for more)

Opinion

Col. Willard Sisson Was A Driving Force Behind Patriotic Events In Chattanooga

One of Chattanooga’s most patriotic citizens passed away the last day of 2021. Col. Willard Sisson had a long and distinguished military career in addition to being a loan officer of Chattanooga Federal Savings and Loan Association. Chattanooga Federal president Arnold Chambers said the bank's success was in large part because of Col. Sisson’s leadership. He also served as president ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Zach's Still Active

Chattanooga’s Zach Wamp, who represented Tennessee's 3rd Congressional district quite well from 1995 to 2011, is still active in Washington politics, and recently signed a letter praising the efforts of a Congressional committee that is investigating “the Capitol insurrection riots” that occurred on Jan. 6, 2021, this shortly before Donald Trump would surrender the Presidency. ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC's Palmer Places Third At Southern Scuffle

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s Brayden Palmer won seven straight matches, including four in overtime to take home third place at the Southern Scuffle, presented by Compound Sportswear, in the 133-pound weight class. Senior 125-pounder Fabian Gutierrez picked up a sixth-place finish. After dropping his first match of the tournament in overtime, Palmer won seven ... (click for more)

PHOTOS: Southern Scuffle Wrestling

Missouri Tigers, North Dakota State, and Michigan State rounded out the top three places at the 2022 Southern Scuffle at UTC's McKenzie Arena. (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors