Chattanooga Man Charged With Bludgeoning Dog With Sledgehammer After Attempts With Tylenol PM And Suffocation Fail

Michael Justin Wall
A Chattanooga man has been arrested after he killed a dog by bludgeoning it with a sledgehammer.

Michael Justin Wall, 41, of 9404 Seasons Dr., was charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

In the incident early Tuesday morning, Wall said he needed to kill the dog because it was having seizures.

He said he turned to the sledgehammer after tries with Tylenol PM and with suffocating the dog with a plastic bag failed.

A deputy went to the Wall residence at 3 a.m. on a noise complaint. The backyard neighbor said she had heard heavy breathing and what she thought were three shots from the Walls residence.

The deputy found the garage door open and the door to the house ajar. When no one answered, the deputy went to the back yard and found the dog lying on the back porch in a pool of blood.  

The neighbor said a loud noise had woken everyone up. 

The deputy was later able to get Wall to the door. He said he had to put the dog down because it was suffering from the seizures.  

Wall was then taken to the Silverdale Detention Center.


Future Of Public School Funding, Bonding Bills Are Focus Of County Legislative Session

Brooke Satterfield Named Deputy Chief Of Staff To Mayor Kelly

Man's Body Found In Ditch By Highway 193 At Flintstone, Ga.


Senators, school board members, commissioners and more were all present and vocal during Tuesday morning’s legislative breakfast at the County's Paul McDaniel Building. The future of funding ... (click for more)

Brooke Satterfield has been named deputy chief of staff to Mayor Tim Kelly. Joda Thongnopnua serves as chief of staff. Ms. Satterfield was director of policy planning and implementation ... (click for more)

A man's body was found in a ditch at 803 Highway 193 at Flintstone, Ga. early Tuesday afternoon. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson said the body was found by a postal carrier around 1 p.m. ... (click for more)



State Of Tennessee Now Offers 2 Departments Of Education

The continuing proliferation of COVID variants and associated rising infections has resulted in a unique opportunity for elementary school, middle school, high school and higher education students to receive a free course in otherwise-pretty-boring math department statistics instruction, all sponsored by the Tennessee Department of Health. The Tennessee Department of Health ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Need A Resolution?

Northwell Health is a huge healthcare network that is New York State's largest healthcare provider and private employer, with more than 74,000 employees in 2020. The flagship hospitals of Northwell are North Shore University Hospital and Long Island Jewish Medical Center. So maybe the last guy you would expect to write an impassioned plea for civility and decency would be a New ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Hendon Hooker Can't Wait Til Next Season

The sweat had barely dried from Tennessee’s effort in the Music City Bowl last Thursday in Nashville. The hurt resulting from a 48-45 overtime loss to Purdue was only beginning to be processed. Yet Hendon Hooker already was moving on. In his postgame comments, the Vols quarterback was pointing himself back to Knoxville and on toward next season. He wasn’t intending to go alone ... (click for more)

Julie Torbett Named New Head Volleyball Coach At UTC

The Chattanooga Mocs announced a new direction for its volleyball program Tuesday morning. Veteran leader Julie Torbett takes the reins as the first director of volleyball and seventh head coach of the indoor program. She comes to the Scenic City with a sterling reputation as a winner. "It is an honor to be named the Director of Volleyball at Chattanooga," she began. "I want ... (click for more)


