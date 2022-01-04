Chattanooga Man Charged With Bludgeoning Dog With Sledgehammer After Attempts With Tylenol PM And Suffocation Fail

A Chattanooga man has been arrested after he killed a dog by bludgeoning it with a sledgehammer.

Michael Justin Wall, 41, of 9404 Seasons Dr., was charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

In the incident early Tuesday morning, Wall said he needed to kill the dog because it was having seizures.

He said he turned to the sledgehammer after tries with Tylenol PM and with suffocating the dog with a plastic bag failed.

A deputy went to the Wall residence at 3 a.m. on a noise complaint. The backyard neighbor said she had heard heavy breathing and what she thought were three shots from the Walls residence.

The deputy found the garage door open and the door to the house ajar. When no one answered, the deputy went to the back yard and found the dog lying on the back porch in a pool of blood.

The neighbor said a loud noise had woken everyone up.

The deputy was later able to get Wall to the door. He said he had to put the dog down because it was suffering from the seizures.

Wall was then taken to the Silverdale Detention Center.