Chattanooga Chamber Names Charles Wood Interim President And CEO

Charles Wood will serve as interim president and CEO of the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce, Janelle Reilly, board chair, announced Thursday.“With more than 10 years’ experience here in Chattanooga and Hamilton County and having served in key economic development positions over 20 years, Charles Wood will provide consistent, strategic leadership during this critical transition time,” Ms. Reilly said. “We’re pleased he accepted the Interim role.”The executive committee of the board of eirectors for the Chamber has begun to develop the search process for the Chattanooga Chamber’s next president and CEO, Ms.Reilly said.“Stepping into an interim leadership role in our amazing community is an honor and a privilege,” Mr. Wood said. “As the voice for business in our area, we will continue to work together with our community partners to execute our five-year economic and talent development plan, as well as champion our member businesses.“I’d also like to thank our Chattanooga Chamber boards and staff. They are dedicated professionals who are intensely focused on supporting our members and our mission.”President and CEO Christy Gillenwater begins her new role in Oklahoma in January 2023, as announced last week. Ms. Gillenwater and Mr. Wood will continue to work together in November and December along with the senior leadership team to ensure a seamless transition, Ms. Reilly said.Mr. Wood joined the Chattanooga Chamber in 2012 and has worked alongside several City government and Hamilton County government administrations. He led the creation of the Chattanooga Chamber’s first economic and talent development strategy and supported the creation of more than 14,000 jobs and billions of dollars of investment in the Chattanooga region. Prior to joining the Chattanooga Chamber he held positions at chambers of commerce in Pensacola, Fl. and Mobile, Al., as well as economic development positions in Texas and Mississippi.As interim president and CEO, Mr. Wood will oversee programs and services of the Chattanooga Chamber and Chamber Foundation.