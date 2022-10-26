VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 10/26/22

October 26, 2022
The owner of BP at 6960 Lee Hwy. told police a man and woman entered his store and began shopping around. He said he saw the woman take a pack of crackers and conceal it in her pants, under her ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
(click for more)
The owner of BP at 6960 Lee Hwy. told police a man and woman entered his store and began shopping around. He said he saw the woman take a pack of crackers and conceal it in her pants, under her sweatshirt. He also saw her continuing to shop and place a Popsicle in her pants as well. The man and woman approached the counter with various items to purchase and the owner was able to ... (click for more)
My gas and diesel are up, it's going up again.
Saudi Arabia cut 2 million barrels a day after Biden asked them to produce more. They said they “did it for economic reasons”. They did. The dollars they receive are worth less because of Biden and his lockstep Dems in congress printing trillions of extra dollars chasing the same amount of goods. The Saudis understand inflation and ... (click for more)
Ever since I read the article about Gary Kuehn arrested on a 2017 incident I've been wondering why just now.
Then this morning I'm reading the article about young people getting into politics and think could the Kuehn arrest be tied to the fact that we have a new District Attorney?
Food for thought.
Sam Lewallen, Jr.
Sale Creek
* * *
I can’t help but ponder ... (click for more)
Tennessee has come so far this football season, stringing together seven consecutive victories and ascending from unranked to No. 3 nationally.
And the Vols still have so far to go, coach Josh Heupel noted on Monday. Nearly half the season still lies ahead, beginning with Saturday’s visit from No. 19 Kentucky. After already facing four ranked teams, Tennessee will face three ... (click for more)
The third-ranked Tennessee Volunteers returned to Anderson Training Center Monday morning and kicked off the week of practice with a prime-time battle against No. 19/17 Kentucky looming on Saturday at Neyland Stadium.
It was a team effort for the Volunteers (7-0, 3-0 SEC) in their last game against UT Martin. Eighty-six different student-athletes took the field for the Big ... (click for more)