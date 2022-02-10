 Thursday, February 10, 2022 Weather

Grand Jury Declines To Indict Shooter In Catoosa County Road Rage Incident

Thursday, February 10, 2022

A Catoosa Grand Jury has declined to indict a man involved in a road rage altercation on Sept. 6, 2021, that resulted in the shooting death of 34-year-old Jack Chandler Pedigo.

The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office investigated the matter and handed the case to the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review. District Attorney Chris Arnt continued the investigation and brought the case to a Grand Jury to determine if there was sufficient evidence of a crime to support criminal charges against the shooter.

The Grand Jury was tasked to determine if any Georgia criminal laws had been violated during this incident. Grand jury proceedings are confidential under Georgia law, so details of their deliberation are not public. The role of the District Attorney is to pursue justice by reviewing the facts and evidence in this and every potential criminal matter brought to its office, it was stated.

DA Arnt said, “This is a tragic case for everyone involved in this matter. I have met with Mr. Pedigo’s family to discuss the matter, and they are heart-broken over the loss of their loved one.

"While this is a terrible situation, Georgia’s self-defense laws are very clear. Under the law, when someone claims self-defense in a matter like the shooter did in this case, prosecutors must have the evidence to prove two important criminal elements. Did the shooter initiate the confrontation and did he believe his life or others was in imminent danger due to the behavior of the deceased. The question of whether the shooter’s beliefs were reasonable is a matter to be determined by the jury.

“My office presented the facts and evidence to the Grand Jury and they made their decision. Despite the limitations I have in providing more information to the public about this matter, it’s important for the community to know that I take each of these situations seriously and I address them without fear or favor.” 

Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk said Pedigo and Daniel Vaughn exchanged heated words while on Battlefield Parkway. He said Pedigo followed Vaughn and his wife to their home on Elm Avenue when there was another heated exchange of words and threats.

He said Pedigo then left Elm Avenue and went to his home off of Three Notch Road.

After Pedigo returned to 236 Elm Ave. at 9:26 p.m. and there were more heated words between the tow, Vaughn then shot and killed Pedigo, Sheriff Sisk said.

The sheriff said, “This appears to be a tragic event that is a result of a couple of strangers who lost control of their emotions in a war of words.”


Student Remembrance, Funeral Planned For Soddy Daisy High Sophomore Killed In Crash

Grand Jury Declines To Indict Shooter In Catoosa County Road Rage Incident

Crandall Man Gets New Sentence For Child Molestation


