W Road To Be Closed Again On Wednesday For Utility Work

The W Road will be closed to through traffic on Tuesday, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. for continued utility work.

It will be closed again on Wednesday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Walden Utility did not finish the new water line work on the W Road.

Therefore the W Road will be closed to through traffic with the gates closed.

There will be one lane open with flaggers present to allow residents of the W Road to be able to leave or return home.

Those residents should plan for short delays at various times during the day.

As always, when the W Road is closed motorists should plan on using Roberts Mill Road or Signal Mountain Boulevard / Taft Highway as alternate routes to access or leave Signal Mountain.