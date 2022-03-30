Shawn Poppie is new UTC women's basketball coach
 Wednesday, March 30, 2022 82.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Judge McVeagh Re-Emphasizes Aim To Seek Re-Election In Sessions Court Despite Speculation He May Move To Greenholtz Seat

Wednesday, March 30, 2022

General Sessions Court Judge Alex McVeagh said he was re-emphasizing his intent to run to keep his position as judge of Hamilton County General Sessions Court, Division II.

With Division II Criminal Court Judge Tom Greenholtz being elevated to the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals, it has been speculated that Judge McVeagh might seek that post.

Emily Wade, campaign manager for Friends of Judge Alex, said, “Judge McVeagh is extremely proud of his friend and former colleague, Judge Tom Greenholtz, on his nomination by Governor Lee to the Court of Criminal Appeals for a term to begin in September 2022.

“Also, Judge Greenholtz has stated that he has no plans to resign his current seat as judge of Criminal Court, Division II prior to September 2022 even if he is confirmed by the legislature in the weeks to come.

“Judge McVeagh is flattered by those who think he will be appointed by the Governor for another position; however, Judge McVeagh firmly plans to run to retain his role as judge of Hamilton County General Sessions Court, Division II.”

She noted that "Judge McVeagh has qualified to run in the nonpartisan county general election to be held on August 4."

Judge McVeagh said, “As I have stated before, serving as judge of Division II of General Sessions Court and as judge of General Sessions Recovery Court has been the honor of a lifetime, and I hope I have gained the trust and confidence of the legal community and the citizens of Hamilton County. I would appreciate their vote on August 4, 2022 in the race for Division II of General Sessions Court.”

He is opposed by attorney Caldwell Huckabay in that election.


March 30, 2022

Smedley, Wamp To Appear In County Mayor Forum Sponsored By Chamber, Other Groups; Hullander Campaign Focusing On Voter Outreach

March 30, 2022

Police Blotter: Hobby Lobby Customer Walks Out With Bench; Man Suspects Brother Of Breaking Windows, Damaging Door At His House

March 30, 2022

Grand Jury True Bills


Hamilton County Mayoral candidates Sabrena Smedley and Weston Wamp will meet for a Republican Primary forum, which will be aired for public viewing on WTCI - PBS and WUTC 88.1, Thursday, April ... (click for more)

An employee at Hobby Lobby, 2288 Gunbarrel Road, told police that a man came into the store a few minutes prior to closing. She said the man walked inside and was talking on the phone for approximately ... (click for more)

Here are the Grand Jury True Bills: 313225 1 ATKINS III, VAN WILLIAM THEFT OF PROPERTY 03/30/2022 313226 1 BELL, CONAN L THEFT OF PROPERTY 03/30/2022 313227 1 BROWN III, CHARLES EDWARD ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Smedley, Wamp To Appear In County Mayor Forum Sponsored By Chamber, Other Groups; Hullander Campaign Focusing On Voter Outreach

Hamilton County Mayoral candidates Sabrena Smedley and Weston Wamp will meet for a Republican Primary forum, which will be aired for public viewing on WTCI - PBS and WUTC 88.1, Thursday, April 14, at 8 p.m. EST, a non-profit coalition announced today. All candidates who qualified to be on the ballot in the Republican primary were invited to participate. A spokesperson for ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Hobby Lobby Customer Walks Out With Bench; Man Suspects Brother Of Breaking Windows, Damaging Door At His House

An employee at Hobby Lobby, 2288 Gunbarrel Road, told police that a man came into the store a few minutes prior to closing. She said the man walked inside and was talking on the phone for approximately two-three minutes before picking up a bench and leaving the store without paying. The bench the man took was valued at $214.98. The employee was able to obtain pictures and video ... (click for more)

Opinion

Doctors’ Day Celebrates Our Physicians For The Care They Provide

March 30 is Doctors’ Day, an annual day set aside to recognize the contributions physicians make to their patients and their communities. The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society has worked to improve the health and well-being of our community for 139 years. In its early years the Medical Society fought diseases like polio and promoted immunizations. It also worked to ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: An Aesop’s Fable

I have watched the brouhaha over library books with a jaundiced eye because I detest censorship in just about any form. Oh, I am very much in favor about age-appropriate aisles in a school library but I think it is a librarian’s task and duty to make sure no smut gets passed around at school. My dad was a scholarly type, did postgrad studies in Latin and Greek at Princeton ... (click for more)

Sports

Shawn Poppie Named Chattanooga Women's Head Basketball Coach

The Shawn Poppie era of Chattanooga women’s basketball begins now. Poppie becomes the seventh head coach of the Mocs, Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton announced Wednesday. He replaces Katie Galloway Burrows, who was recently dismissed. “From the beginning, Shawn was someone who we targeted and was highly recommended as a candidate to be our ... (click for more)

Top MLB Prospects To "Lookout" For In AA-South Chattanooga

Spring training is a place where baseball’s fans dream about a bright and glorious future, a concept that takes the form of 20-23 year-old minor league athletes who have yet to establish themselves in the Show. These fresh-faced ballplayers occasionally hit a home run against an all-star going at half-speed, or will throw a wicked breaking ball against a middling journeyman who ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors