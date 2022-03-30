Shawn Poppie is new UTC women's basketball coach
Sevierville Fire Grows To 1,000 Acres; National Guard Helicopters Deployed To Fight Fire; Helicopter Has Emergency Landing In Soccer Field

Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Strong winds whipped up a major wildfire near the tourist town of Sevierville on Wednesday, and it had grown to 1,000 acres by Thursday morning.

Firefighters were being brought in from a wide area, including as far as the Tri Cities.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for locations near the woods fire that was in steep, difficult to reach terrain.

It began Wednesday morning as a brush fire, burning one cabin and injuring one person.

It was centered in the Hatcher Mountain Road/Indigo Lane section.

Affected sections included Hatcher Mountain, Shagbark Resort, Little Valley Mountain Resort, Black Bear Resort, Wears Valley, Walden’s Creek, Dupont Area to the Blount County line, and the Sky Harbor Community.

 At the request of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, the Tennessee National Guard is providing six UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters to support the wildfire response.

 

Around 8 a.m., the first two Blackhawk helicopters departed from McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base with Bambi Buckets used to provide hundreds of gallons of water to fight wildfires.

Each aircraft will make multiple trips. The Blackhawks will pick up water from nearby water sources and transport it directly to the needed area. Two more Blackhawks crews were scheduled to depart at 10 a.m. and two more crews at noon.

 

Crew members with Detachment 1, Company C, 1- 171st Aviation Regiment, based in Knoxville, were alerted and began preparations on March 30.

 

Bambi Buckets are a specialized bucket system suspended from a helicopter to deliver water for aerial firefighting. Each bucket has a release valve on the bottom which is controlled by the helicopter crew.

 

At approximately 10:25 CST, while responding to wildfires in East Tennessee, one UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter experienced engine failure, resulting in an emergency landing southwest of Wears Valley. All four crew members are safe, and currently, no injuries reported. The aircraft incurred minor damages upon landing.

 

The crew members are assigned to Detachment 1, Company C, 1- 171st Aviation Regiment, based in Knoxville, and were airlifting water to drop on wildfires near Pigeon Forge.

 

The pilots were able to safety land the helicopter on a soccer field near Line Springs Road.

 

 The Sevier County fire brought to mind a monster blaze in 2016 at nearby Gatlinburg that killed 14 people and damaged or destroyed some 2,500 buildings. 


March 31, 2022

Doctors’ Day Celebrates Our Physicians For The Care They Provide

March 30 is Doctors' Day, an annual day set aside to recognize the contributions physicians make to their patients and their communities. The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society has worked to improve the health and well-being of our community for 139 years. In its early years the Medical Society fought diseases like polio and promoted immunizations.

Roy Exum: Good And Bad At UT

Tennessee football just got a dose of good and bad. The good news is that Brycen Sanders, a four-star offensive lineman from Baylor, has narrowed his offers down to four schools and Tennessee is in Sanders' final list. The bad news is the Tennessee football fan base has been chosen as "the most annoying" in the nation, beating out Ohio State for the dubious label.

Sports

Shawn Poppie Named Chattanooga Women's Head Basketball Coach

The Shawn Poppie era of Chattanooga women's basketball begins now. Poppie becomes the seventh head coach of the Mocs, Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton announced Wednesday. He replaces Katie Galloway Burrows, who was recently dismissed. "From the beginning, Shawn was someone who we targeted and was highly recommended as a candidate to be our

Dan Fleser: Deserved Tribute For Debby Jennings

Debby Jennings knows very well what her peers think of her career as a sports information director at the University of Tennessee. She was the publicist for the storied women's basketball program for four decades. Her length of service combined with the program's achievements conferred historian-like status. No wonder she's a COSIDA Hall of Famer. Receiving the Mary Jo Haverbeck


