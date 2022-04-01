Main Fire At Sevierville Is 85% Contained

As of Friday afternoon, the Hatcher Mountain Road/Indigo Lane Fire was 85 percent contained and approximately 3,739 acres in size.

The fire has affected 150 residential structures, including many vacation and resort homes. It is estimated that up to 50 percent of the homes affected could fall in this category.

A second fire at Millstone Gap started Thursday evening and is north of the Indigo Lane fire. It is approximately 650 acres in size and is about 25 percent contained.

Crews worked overnight on both fires and airdrops resumed on Friday morning.

There are 11,000 addresses in evacuation zone.

Two shelters have been set up for evacuees.

Red Cross officials said, "In East Tennessee, our volunteers and staff continue to provide shelter for the community. Shelters have been set up in the area.

"Planning and preparations have begun for distribution of supplies, damage assessment, and casework to begin once affected areas are safe and accessible for clients and our volunteers."