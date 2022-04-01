 Friday, April 1, 2022 Weather

Breaking News


Main Fire At Sevierville Is 85% Contained

Friday, April 1, 2022

As of Friday afternoon, the Hatcher Mountain Road/Indigo Lane Fire was 85 percent contained and approximately 3,739 acres in size.

The fire has affected 150 residential structures, including many vacation and resort homes. It is estimated that up to 50 percent of the homes affected could fall in this category.

A second fire at Millstone Gap started Thursday evening and is north of the Indigo Lane fire. It is approximately 650 acres in size and is about 25 percent contained.

Crews worked overnight on both fires and airdrops resumed on Friday morning.

There are 11,000 addresses in evacuation zone.

Two shelters have been set up for evacuees.

Red Cross officials said, "In East Tennessee, our volunteers and staff continue to provide shelter for the community. Shelters have been set up in the area.

"Planning and preparations have begun for distribution of supplies, damage assessment, and casework to begin once affected areas are safe and accessible for clients and our volunteers."


April 1, 2022

Fleischmann Hits Latest Biden Directive On Southern Border

April 1, 2022

Main Fire At Sevierville Is 85% Contained

April 1, 2022

Alabama Families Sue Vision Hospitality Over Condition Of Downtown Hampton Inn Pool


Rep. Chuck Fleischmann was critical after the Biden Administration announced it would end Title 42, Trump-era border protections. He said, “Today’s announcement from the Administration ... (click for more)

As of Friday afternoon, the Hatcher Mountain Road/Indigo Lane Fire was 85 percent contained and approximately 3,739 acres in size. The fire has affected 150 residential structures, including ... (click for more)

Two Alabama families have sued Vision Hospitality over the condition of the swimming pool at Hampton Inn & Suites in downtown Chattanooga. Plaintiffs are Charles and Ashley Keith and William ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Fleischmann Hits Latest Biden Directive On Southern Border

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann was critical after the Biden Administration announced it would end Title 42, Trump-era border protections. He said, “Today’s announcement from the Administration that it would terminate Title 42 is yet another overtly political action from the CDC, at the behest of the Biden Administration, as President Biden pursues his campaign promise to destroy all ... (click for more)

Main Fire At Sevierville Is 85% Contained

As of Friday afternoon, the Hatcher Mountain Road/Indigo Lane Fire was 85 percent contained and approximately 3,739 acres in size. The fire has affected 150 residential structures, including many vacation and resort homes. It is estimated that up to 50 percent of the homes affected could fall in this category. A second fire at Millstone Gap started Thursday evening and is ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Good And The Great At UT

Being extremely passionate about a sports team often leads to annoyance for those that don’t get it. VOL football fans have been down a very long and unstable road for many years now and we are now hoping Josh Heupel has brought some stability back to the VOL nation but it is still early on. I must say I like what I have seen and heard so far from the players and coaching staff. ... (click for more)

Doctors’ Day Celebrates Our Physicians For The Care They Provide

March 30 is Doctors’ Day, an annual day set aside to recognize the contributions physicians make to their patients and their communities. The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society has worked to improve the health and well-being of our community for 139 years. In its early years the Medical Society fought diseases like polio and promoted immunizations. It also worked to ... (click for more)

Sports

Ezell And Ryan Power Chatt State Softball Past Cleveland State

Shortstop Jaden Ezell took a swing at the first pitch she saw, a strike she thought she could send into the field of play. The second offering from Cleveland State’s Bailee Phillips wasn’t all that appealing and so she didn’t bother taking a hack at it. But that third pitch was perfect (for her, not the home team), and with one swing, the score became 3-0 and got Chattanooga State’s ... (click for more)

Top-Ranked Vols Head To Nashville For In-State Battle vs. #3/9 Vandy

No. 1/1 Tennessee heads west for an SEC East showdown against in-state rival No. 3/9 Vanderbilt this weekend at Hawkins Field in Nashville. MORE INFO GAME & BROADCAST INFO Opponent: Vanderbilt Commodores Dates: April 1-3 Location: Nashville, Tenn. Venue: Hawkins Field Watch: ESPN2/SEC Network/SEC Network+ Listen: Vol Network/UTSports.com ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors