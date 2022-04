The Tennessee Department of Transportation will close the right lane of I-75 North at mile marker 56 (the Niota exit) to perform a full depth asphalt repair on Wednesday, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Drivers are encouraged to consider an alternate route during this closure, as significant delays are expected.

This work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay this work, it will be rescheduled to take place as soon as possible.