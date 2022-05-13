Police Blotter: Man's Running Vehicle Stolen While He Was Dumping His Trash; Suspected Pipe Bombs Near Riverwalk Bridge Are Only Geo Cache Items

A man at Laurel Ridge Apartments, 4715 Bonny Oaks Dr., told police his vehicle was stolen after he left it running and unlocked while dumping the trash. He said as he dumped the trash, he turned around and observed a black male getting into his vehicle and driving off, followed by a white car occupied by two black males. The man said his T-Mobile phone was still inside the vehicle. The vehicle was entered into NCIC as stolen.

A caller reported a suspicious vehicle at 1928 E. 32nd St. The caller believed the person had been trying to break into cars. Police spoke to a man driving a blue Fusion (TN tag). After speaking with him, it was discovered he had just dropped off some friends and was heading home. No vehicles in the area appeared to be tampered with.

A woman called police from Lytle Street. She said that she was at a friend's house at this location and he "got weird" and she decided to leave, but he refused to give her a ride back home. She said that Uber and taxi services didn't answer, or wouldn't come out. Police transported her per her request to her home on Chamberlain Avenue. The woman thanked police for the assistance.

A man told police he was traveling south on Interstate 75 and a piece of metal about one foot square fell off an 18 wheeler and hit the pavement. He said he hit that piece of metal and it cracked the bumper on his 2018 Kia Sedona. He said the truck did not have a name on it, but gave the number on it . He said his insurance is with Allstate and he wanted a police report of the incident.

A man told police that while he was eating dinner at the Juicy Crab, 2020 Gunbarrel Road, someone entered his unlocked vehicle and stole the following: HP Pavilion 15 Laptop ($600); Bluetooth earbuds ($75); miscellaneous computer accessories ($200); and a messenger bag ($30). There is no suspect information available.

Police were called to a residence on Kenyon Road. A woman told police she was in a disorder with her boyfriend. She said that she was leaving and would not be returning to her boyfriend's house. The woman obtained transportation and left the area without further incident.

Police were flagged down for a disorder at the Mini Storage Depot, 3377 Jenkins Road.. Police found a woman and a man who were involved in a verbal dispute. After speaking with police, they both agreed to leave separately. The woman left with her items and the man walked to a friend's residence to get a ride.

A manager of Chase Services, 6113 Airways Blvd. told police he had recently fired an employee. He said the former employee had numerous company tools, a company credit card and various checks from customers (worth $864) he had collected during his time at Chase Services. He said he has been trying to contact the former employee to get these items back, but was unable to reach him. Police contacted the former employee via phone and discussed this issue with him. He told police he has been trying to contact the manager to return these items, he just needed a list of the tools that belonged to the company. He said every time he attempted to contact the manager or Chase Services, no one would answer. Police told him that the manager would be in contact with him soon to retrieve these items and that if he did not return these items back to Chase Services, he could face charges of theft. He agreed to this and said he had every intention of returning these items. The manager told police he just wants his tools back and he does not want this to escalate any further, and that he would be in contact with the former employee to retrieve the items.

A man called police and said that he had found his stolen BMW sitting in the parking lot of Family Dollar, 2038 S Willow St. He said the vehicle was stolen from a residence in Marion County. The Marion County Sheriff's Office was notified and the vehicle was released back to its owner.

A construction worker working on the Riverwalk bridge for the city of Chattanooga told police his crew noticed three suspicious items while working on the bridge. He said he was unsure, but the items appeared to be possible pipe bombs. Police checked the area and located the suspicious items. Police found the items were not pipe bombs and were of no harm. Police determined the items were associated with a Geo cache. To prevent any further confusion, police secured the items and entered them into Property.