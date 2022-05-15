House In East Ridge Suffers Heavy Fire Damage On Sunday Morning

A house in East Ridge suffered heavy fire damage early Sunday morning.

At 6:06 a.m., East Ridge Fire, East Ridge Police, and Hamilton County EMS we’re dispatched to a reported residential fire at 1024 Hurst St. Upon arrival heavy fire and smoke was found coming from the single-family dwelling. All occupants had self evacuated prior to responders arrival.

Fire crews made an aggressive fire attack and conducted a search of the residence. One family pet was located during the search and was removed.

A request was made to Tri State Mutual Aid for two additional engines to the scene and one for a fill in assignment at our station one.

Damages are estimated to be near $40,000. No injuries were reported.

East Ridge Fire Investigation division is conducting the origin and cause of the fire.





Mutual Aid companies to the scene were Chattanooga Battalion 2, Chattanooga Squad 13 and

Catoosa Engine 7. Mutual Aid fill-in was provided by Chattanooga Engine 15.