 Sunday, May 15, 2022 82.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


House In East Ridge Suffers Heavy Fire Damage On Sunday Morning

Sunday, May 15, 2022
- photo by East Ridge Fire Department
A house in East Ridge suffered heavy fire damage early Sunday morning.
 
At 6:06 a.m., East Ridge Fire, East Ridge Police, and Hamilton County EMS we’re dispatched to a reported residential fire at 1024 Hurst St. Upon arrival heavy fire and smoke was found coming from the single-family dwelling. All occupants had self evacuated prior to responders arrival.
 
Fire crews made an aggressive fire attack and conducted a search of the residence. One family pet was located during the search and was  removed. 
 
A request was made to Tri State Mutual Aid for two additional engines to the scene and one for a fill in assignment at our station one.
 
No injuries were reported.
Damages are estimated to be near $40,000.
 
East Ridge Fire Investigation division is conducting the origin and cause of the fire.

Mutual Aid companies to the scene were Chattanooga Battalion 2, Chattanooga Squad 13 and  
Catoosa Engine 7. Mutual Aid fill-in was provided by Chattanooga Engine 15. 

May 15, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Yells At Suspect Going Through His Truck; Mr. Burrito Customer Won’t Leave

May 15, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

May 14, 2022

PHOTOS: 75th Annual East Tennessee Strawberry Festival In Dayton


A man on East 13 th Street told police he left his truck unlocked and went in his house. While he was inside, his wife noticed someone in his truck. The man said he went outside and yelled at ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: APPLEBERRY, BRANDON JAMAL 607 N HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for ... (click for more)

The 75 th annual East Tennessee Strawberry Festival culminated with the parade going through the center of town at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Marching bands from Rhea County High School, ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Yells At Suspect Going Through His Truck; Mr. Burrito Customer Won’t Leave

A man on East 13 th Street told police he left his truck unlocked and went in his house. While he was inside, his wife noticed someone in his truck. The man said he went outside and yelled at the suspect to get him out of the truck. When he did that the suspect took off running down East 13th Street towards South Kelly Street. The man said the suspect stopped before turning on South ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: APPLEBERRY, BRANDON JAMAL 607 N HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) BARIE, MEGAN BRIANNE 5890 HUNTER VALLEY RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DRIVING UNDER THE ... (click for more)

Opinion

Election Integrity

I find the complaints about the recent win by Weston Wamp in the Hamilton County mayor’s primary to be interesting and amusing. Interesting because of the attempt by some to portray his win as the result of some kind of nefarious manipulation by a group of clergy to get Black voters to crossover and vote for Wamp. Also interesting because for weeks it was assumed by the local political ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Fair Trial

I have undergone more surgeries than anyone I know. I am also among those who are lucky enough to have discovered that the hero nurses become your best friend when things go sour. Because of my affection for those in the healing arts, it seems like I have worried about RaDonda Vaught for a long time. She is the Vanderbilt nurse who was just convicted on criminally neglect homicide ... (click for more)

Sports

Andrew Abbott Daunting In Lookouts Debut

What Andrew Abbott was going to throw was anyone’s guess. And “anyone” on the Mississippi Braves usually guessed wrong during the Lookouts’ 7-3 win. The lefthander with a multitude of breaking pitches completely befuddled Mississippi’s batters to the tune of 12 strikeouts in five and two-thirds innings of work. He allowed only three hits and walked none in his Chattanooga ... (click for more)

UTC Softball Mounts Comeback To Win SoCon Championship

The Chattanooga Mocs softball team won its 15th Southern Conference Tournament Championship in improbable fashion Saturday afternoon at top-seeded UNC Greensboro. The ladies came back from a 7-2 deficit with a 5-run seventh and then won it in the eighth to claim a 9-7 final tally. The Mocs hit four homers in the final two frames with two from Reagan Armour bookending the tying ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors